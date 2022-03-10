Gimbe, after 5 weeks he goes back to the curve, in 7 days + 1.5% – Health

After 5 weeks the Covid infection curve is reversed: + 1.5% in 7 days. In the face of this change of gear hospitalizations in the medical area (-16.1%) and in intensive care (-16.4%) are decreasing; deaths are also down (-19.3%). These are the main data of the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation relative to the week 2-8 March. In particular – says Gimbe – there has been an increase in new cases (+4,179) despite a drop in tampons (-8.8%). Deaths are still decreasing: 1,201 in the last 7 days (95 in previous periods), 172 per day against 213 in the previous week. In intensive care -116 and in the ward -1,680 admissions.

After five weeks, explains the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta “the decline of new weekly cases stops, despite a drop in the number of tampons of 8.8% compared to the previous week. The new cases amounted to around 279 thousand , with an increase of 1.5% and a 7-day moving average rising from 39,339 cases on 1st March to 39,936 on 8 March (+ 5.8%) “. In absolute terms, the new cases in the period considered are 279,555 against 275,376 in the previous week. The currently positive are 1,011,521people in home isolation 1,002,153 (against the previous 1,062,066), hospitalizations with symptoms (8,776 vs 10,456) and intensive care (592 vs 708). The number of total tampons drops further from 2,885,324 in the week of February 23, 2022 – March 1, 2022 to 2,632,634 in the week of March 2-8, 2022 (-8.8%). In particular, rapid buffers decreased by 8.1% (-174.500) and molecular ones by 10.7% (-78.190). The 7-day moving average of the positivity rate for molecular buffers rises from 9.2% to 9.5%, while for rapid antigenic agents from 9.7% to 11.2%.

“It is pure folly to think of abandoning the use of masks indoors, regardless of the expiration of the state of emergency“This was stated by the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta, commenting on the new independent weekly report on the trend of Covid in Italy and underlining that” the circulation of the virus is still very high: almost 40,000 new cases a day, over 1 million of positives and a positive rate of swabs of 11.4% “. It will take 7-10 days, he says,” to understand if the rise of the curve of the new cases is a simple rebound or the beginning of a new wave. “The recent increase in new cases is likely due to the interaction of various factors: relaxation of the population, spread of the more contagious variant Omicron BA.2, persistence of low temperatures that force indoor activities, likely drop in vaccination protection against the infection a few months after the booster dose “, Cartabellotta reports that on the vaccination front, considering that a large slice of the population is susceptible to contagion” The primary cycle will be administered to 4.67 million people and the booster to 2.8 million, in particular to the over 50s at high risk of serious illness “.

