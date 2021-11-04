Gimbe: Covid-19 cases increase, in intensive + 12.9% in 7 days – Healthcare

New cases of Covid-19 in Italy are still increasing (+ 16.6%) and hospitalizations (+ 14.9%) and the trend of intensive care is reversed (+ 12.9%). The independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation reveals this, in the week 27 October-2 November, compared to the previous one, a further increase in new weekly cases: from 25,585 to 29,841.

The increase is also reflected in hospitals: hospitalizations in the medical area (+388) and in intensive care (+44) are increasing.

Deaths are stable (257 vs 249). At the national level, the employment rate remains very low (5% in the medical area and 4% in intensive care).

The new vaccinated against Covid-19 are still dropping (-39.6%). In fact, the number of administrations decreased by 5.1% in the last week (1,066,374), with a 7-day moving average of 134,604 doses / day. This is evidenced by the independent monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation for the week 27 October-2 November. As for the newly vaccinated, after reaching 440 thousand in the week 11-17 October, their number in the last two weeks, Gimbe underlines, dropped first to 239 thousand (-45.7%) and then just above 144 thousand (-39 , 6%). New vaccinates drop to about 20,000 a day.

In the over 60s, the first signs of a “reduction in the effectiveness of the vaccine on serious Covid-19 disease”. The Gimbe Foundation notes this in the latest weekly monitoring, thus underlining the need to accelerate with third doses and estimating that by the end of the year the recall will involve almost 12 million people.

In the over 60s, we read in the monitoring for the week 27 October-2 November, “the vaccine’s efficacy on serious illness is confirmed to be very high, but in a slight and progressive decrease”. In fact, based on a Gimbe elaboration of data from the Integrated Covid-19 Surveillance Report of the Higher Institute of Health, it is highlighted that for the over 80 age group the effectiveness of vaccines compared to admissions to intensive care has dropped from 95.9 % of the period 4 April-11 July to 90.4% of the period 5 July-24 October. For hospitalizations in the medical area, on the other hand, the effectiveness of vaccines for the same age group increased for the same reference period from 94.2% to 88.9%. For the 60-79 age group, on the other hand, the effectiveness of vaccines compared to hospitalizations in the medical area has gone (again for the same reference periods) from 95.2% to 91.6% and for intensive care since 98, 2% to 94.8%. This is, explains the president of the Gimbe Foundation Nino Cartabellotta to ANSA, of “a slow decline in effectiveness but which, together with the growing spread of the new delta and delta plus variant, explains the increase in hospitalizations for these age groups and the need to proceed quickly with the third booster doses “.