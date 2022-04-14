Gimbe, in 7 days -6.5% cases, slow descent. Stable admissions – Health

(ANSA) – ROME – NIn the last 7 days, slow decline in Covid infections (-6.5%), stable ordinary hospitalizations (-0.4%) and intensive care (-1.7%), deaths down (-11.4%). But on the eve of the Easter holidays “if on the one hand all the indicators certify a plateau phase, the circulation of the virus still remains very high: over 1.2 million positives, over 60 thousand cases per day and a positive rate of antigenic swabs of 15.5%. It is essential to avoid gatherings and above all to use the masks indoors “.

Thus the president of the Gimbe Foundation, Nino Cartabellotta, on the occasion of the independent monitoring 6-12 April. In particular for the second consecutive week there was a slight reduction in new weekly cases which amounted to 438,751 against 469,479 in the previous week: numbers affected by very heterogeneous regional and local situations.

In fact, in the week 6-12 April there was a percentage increase in new cases in 6 Regions (from + 2.9% in Emilia-Romagna to + 27.4% in Valle D’Aosta) and a reduction in 15 (from -0.8% of Lombardy to -20.1% of Basilicata). As regards hospitalizations, the occupancy of beds in the medical area remained substantially stable with -39 (10,207 against 10,246) and in intensive care with -8 (from 471 to 463).

The deaths in the last 7 days are back below one thousand: 929 (61 of these referring to previous periods) with an average of 133 per day compared to 150 in the previous week (when there were 1,049). Currently positive are 1,228,745 against 1,274,388 of the previous week while people in home isolation 1,218,075 compared to 1,263,671 of the survey of the previous period. In the week 6-12 April, compared to the previous 7 days, in 30 Provinces there is instead a percentage increase in new cases of Covid-19, in 75 a reduction and 2 remain stable.

The incidence exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 94 provinces, of which 7 with over 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants: Avellino (1,153), Teramo (1,108), Ascoli Piceno (1,108), Chieti (1,052), Bari (1,028), Massa Carrara (1,012) and Catanzaro (1,002). (HANDLE).