Gimbe, infections drop by 6.9% in 7 days but over 1000 deaths – Health

(ANSA) – ROME, APRIL 07 – In the week between March 30 and April 5, there was a slight decrease in new cases of Covid-19: they were 469,479, or -6.9% compared to the 504,487 of the previous week. A drop that went hand in hand with that of tampons (-4.7%). While deaths return to above one thousand, passing from 953 to 1,049, with an increase of 10.1%. This was revealed by the new monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation.

The swabs performed, both molecular and antigenic, fell from 3.32 million in the week of March 23-29 to 3.16 million in the week of March 30-April 5, while the average positive rate of the swabs remains around 13%.

“After the stabilization of last week – declares Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation – the new weekly cases amounted to 469 thousand, with a reduction of 6.9% and a daily average of around 68 thousand cases. However, it remains very difficult. to make forecasts, both because of the heterogeneity of regional situations and because in some large Northern Regions there are signs of an upturn “. In fact, in the week 30 March-5 April there was a percentage increase in new cases in 4 Regions (from + 1.3% in Veneto to + 10.4% in Emilia-Romagna) and a decrease in 17 (from – 1.3% of Lombardy to -18.2% of Umbria).

After last week’s stabilization, the number of deaths began to rise again: 1,049 in the last 7 days (of which 104 referred to previous periods), with an average of 150 per day compared to 136 in the previous week. “The number of deaths that shows no sign of decreasing – underlines Cartabellotta – deserves particular attention: in fact, alongside non-modifiable epidemiological factors (advanced age, comorbidities), there are determinants related to the decline in vaccination efficacy on serious disease and under-use antiviral drugs on which, instead, it is possible to intervene “.

The number of Covid patients hospitalized in hospital wards continues to increase, albeit only by 5.2% and to a lesser extent than last week, while those in intensive care are returning to decline, which see a -3.3%. This was revealed by the new Gimbe monitoring, which underlines how “the picture of hospitalized patients has changed in the last 6 months, with an increase in hospitalized patients with symptoms which do not correspond to an increase in intensive care admissions”. From March 30 to April 5, 10,246 patients were hospitalized with symptoms compared to 9,740 (+506), while patients in intensive care fell from 487 to 471 (-16).

38 Provinces recorded a percentage increase in new cases of Covid-19 compared to the previous week and 69 a decrease. While, in the same period of time, the provinces with an incidence exceeding 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants drop from 34 to 21, an important value for understanding viral circulation.

The 21 Provinces with an incidence greater than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants are: Avellino (1,374), Lecce (1,342), Messina (1,256), Teramo (1,250), Bari (1,200), Ascoli Piceno (1,174), Potenza (1,166), Brindisi (1.145), Benevento (1.130), Perugia (1.115), Reggio di Calabria (1.104), Chieti (1.084), Vibo Valentia (1.083), Fermo (1.080), Padua (1.069), Frosinone (1.057), Ancona ( 1,048), Crotone (1,040), Latina (1,031), Rieti (1,031) and Taranto (1,018).