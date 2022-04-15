Gimbe: infections return to increase in Sardinia, in the Oristano area the highest incidence

Contagions on the island return to increase after a short period of improvement. In Sardinia in the week from 6 to 12 April – highlights the report of the Gimbe Foundation – 1,896 are currently positive per 100 thousand inhabitants and new weekly cases increase (+ 3.4% compared to the previous week).

Oristano is the province with the most infections, 878 per 100 thousand inhabitants (+ 11.1% compared to the previous week). Followed by Cagliari with 839 (+ 3.9%), Nuoro with 796 (-1.3%), South Sardinia with 688 (+ 10.6%) and Sassari with 667 (-2.4%).

As regards the pressure on hospitals, the percentage of beds in the medical area (21.3%) and in intensive care (12.3%) occupied by Covid patients remains above the national average.

VACCINES – 85% of the population has completed the vaccination cycle, compared to an Italian average of 84.1%, to which must be added the 1.4% who received the first dose. The vaccination coverage rate with the third dose is 84.6% (Italy average 83.7%), while for the fourth dose (immunocompromised people) it is 6.2% (Italy average 8.9%) .

IN ITALY – Contagions are slowly decreasing and hospitalizations are substantially stable, deaths at a national level are down. New cases decreased by 6.5% compared to the previous week, ordinary hospitalizations (-0.4%) and intensive care (-1.7%) were almost stable, and deaths fell by 11.4%.

On the eve of the Easter holidays, “if on the one hand all the indicators certify a plateau phase, the circulation of the virus is still very high: over 1.2 million positives, over 60 thousand cases per day and a positive rate of swabs 15.5% antigenic. It is essential to avoid gatherings and above all to use masks indoors ”, warns the president of the Fonazione Nino Cartabellotta.

The new weekly cases are 438,751 against the 469,479 of the previous week. Increase in new cases in seven Regions (from + 2.9% in Emilia Romagna to + 27.4% in Valle d’Aosta), reduction in 15 (from -0.8% in Lombardy to -20.1% in Basilicata).

In the medical area 39 fewer patients, in intensive care -8. In the last week there are 929 deaths, in the previous one there were 1,049.

The number of new vaccinates is still decreasing: 8,501 compared to 9,668 in the previous week (-12.1%). As of April 13, 85.6% of the population (50.742.940 units) had received at least one dose of vaccine and 84.1% (49.808.870) had completed the vaccination course (+30.133).

(Unioneonline / L)

© All rights reserved