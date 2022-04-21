Gimbe, the virus is circulating too much. No to stop indoor masks – Healthcare

About ten days after May 1st, the date on which the obligation to wear masks indoors should expire, new cases, hospitalizations, intensive and deaths “show a slight tendency to decline”. However, “the circulation of the virus is still very high: the number of positives, underestimated, exceeds 1.2 million, new cases per day are over 50 thousand and the positive rate of swabs exceeds 15%. Consequently, abolish the obligation to wear a mask indoors is a very rash decision. ” Thus the president Gimbe Nino Cartabellotta, who specifies how the incidence exceeds 500 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in 72 provinces.

The administration of the fourth doses of the anti Covid vaccine starts slowly. Up to April 20 (6 am) 80,554 were administered to the immunocompromised, with a coverage rate of 10.2% of the 791,376 people to whom it should be administered but with clear regional differences: from 1.6% in Calabria to 40, 5% of Piedmont. While 29,158 fourth doses were administered to the over 80s, guests of the Rsa and frail between 60-79 years, equal to 0.7% of the 4.4 million people who fall into these categories. In this case, the differences ranging from 0.04% in Friuli-Venezia Giulia to 1.2% in Lazio. This is what emerges from the monitoring of the Gimbe Foundation “After 7 weeks from the green light of the fourth dose for immunocompromised people – comments the president Gimbe Nino Cartabellotta – a national coverage rate of 10.2% and unjustified regional differences show that, at the moment , the protection of over 790,000 extremely fragile people is a distant mirage. Consequently, the extension of the audience for the fourth dose to over 5.2 million people (including immunosuppressed, frail and over 80) undoubtedly requires both new strategies for communication, both active call mechanisms and cannot be entrusted only to voluntary membership “.