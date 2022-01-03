Gimbe: “We need to increase smart working. School? If we leave it open, something else must be closed ”- Health and Wellness

MILAN. Nino Cartabellotta, president of the Gimbe Foundation, spoke to the microphones of the program “Italy has awakened”, conducted by the director Gianluca Fabi, Matteo Torrioli and Daniel Moretti on Radio Cusano Campus.

So he expressed himself on the Covid situation. “The situation of the numbers does not particularly encourage us, but there is also good news – said Cartabellotta -. We have an enormous amount of cases, never seen before, so much so that many have defined Omicron as the most contagious virus in history and the numbers we are seeing are clear in this sense. We have about 100,000 cases a day on a moving average. The good news is that the increase in new cases does not correspond to a parallel increase in hospitalizations “.

There is a "mini lockdown" for no vax: without the super green pass, no transport, bars and outdoor sports. Here are all the news To contain the infections caused by the Omicron variant, the government has adopted a series of new measures. Here are the main news, which configure a sort of lockdown for the unvaccinated. The measures will be in force starting from 10 January.

“Obviously these numbers are also growing, but the percentages with respect to the total of positives are progressively reducing. Every 100 thousand positive people, 1100 are hospitalized in the medical area and 120 in intensive care. Surely it is due to the increase in booster doses and we also hope for the less virulence than the omicron variant. There is a slower hospital congestion, however the impact is there and with this growth rate we risk reaching 2 million positives and even if the hospitalization rate were 1% we would have 20 thousand people in hospital “.

“We must therefore try to lower the circulation of the virus. The 6.8% positivity of the antigenic swabs shows that there is a very large viral circulation. All the measures put in place so far by the government are a sum of hot pannicelli that are unable to slow down circulation. Now let’s see what will come out of the next council of ministers. We need to limit social contacts, perhaps increasing smart working. I’m worried that you take time before making decisions, because the numbers are already evident “.

“The school represents a basin of infections. It is clear that not having worked on the structural aspects, we can change the screening and quarantine methods as much as we want, but with this viral circulation so high we need to make some evaluations. If we decide to keep schools open, something else will have to be closed because we don’t have much room for the virus to circulate ”.