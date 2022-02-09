Gimbo Tamberi at the NBA All Star Game in the celebrity game

Tamberi has been called up for the Cleveland All Star Game, in the celebrity game. It will be played next Friday, at 1 am Italian time, live on TV on Espn. An incredible showcase, in which Tamberi will know how to get noticed given his basketball background and his unique ability to get noticed.

Gimbo will be in the team coached by Dominique Wilkins (the other is led by Bill Walton): with him will be the ex of the Cavs Booby Gibson, the mayor of Cleveland Justin Bibb, Myles Garrett, who plays in the Cleveland Browns in the Nfl, the rapper Anuel AA and Jack Harlow, songwriters Kane Brown and Anjali Ranadivé, actress Tiffany Haddish and Harlem Globetrotter player Crissa Jackson. Gimbo will not be the only Olympian: in Walton’s team there is Nyjah Houston, competing in Tokyo in skateboarding. The NBA has focused on Tamberi for the challenge of celebrities for his passion for basketball and his status as an international celebrity, with a particular link with Italy, the traditional market of the Association. Gimbo ended up on Wilkins’ team in an attempt to balance rosters from a competitiveness, gender and talent standpoint.