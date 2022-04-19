Gimena Accardi showed how it turned out – Revista Para Ti

After nine weeks of rehabilitation, the actress returned to the stage and was encouraged to share the before and after photos of her tremendous operation.

In the middle of the summer season in Mar del Plata, Gimena Accardi suffered a serious domestic accident, while walking her dog, got entangled in the leash, fell to the floor and suffered a multifragmentary fracture of the proximal end of the humerus for which she had to undergo surgery. After this incident, all performances of the successful play in which she stars alongside Nico Vazquez and Benjamín Roias had to be suspended.

The actress shared on her social networks the complex operation she had to undergo: “It was a four-hour surgery with a titanium plate and eight screws included,” she said.

The before and after the operation

After a painful post-operative period and 9 weeks of rehabilitation by Ricky Confalonieri, the actress returned to moving her arm as she did before, and was able to return to his daily life. Full of emotion, she shared some Instagram stories with his followers where he said that she was able to get back on stage in Mar del Plata and promoted an extensive tour of the country.

After the function, Accardi was encouraged to show his followers a before and after photo of his arm after the operation:

“I have a photo that I sent to my friend the day of the accident and one that I sent her the other day. I wasn’t going to show it because I’m low key and I don’t like these things but I decided to do it… I’m 9 weeks after surgery and I’m like this“, he said excitedly.

After showing the before and after photos, he added: “I underwent a complicated surgery, with a titanium plate, 8 nails… I was regal. I’m not 100% yet, of course, but I’m doing very well thanks to God, the doctors and life“.

“All those who are going through traumatological situations, I hug you, I send you patience and love because it is a claw but patience because everything happens,” he closed with a hopeful message.