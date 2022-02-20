Giménez’s new destination now that Reynoso prefers a trunk in Cruz Azul

Santiago Giménez could reach Chivas de Guadalajara

February 19, 2022 7:21 p.m.

Blue Cross is preparing for their duel against Toluca on date 6 in Clausura 2022, where they will seek to pave the way after losing to the Necaxa rays, which was their first defeat in this contest. The squad will feature most of its players only with the exception of Angel Romero who has physical complaints.

More news from Cruz Azul:

Jaime Ordiales makes a call to sign peace for Cruz Azul

This would mean that Reynoso would have variants at the helm but he has decided to continue with his starting eleven where Bryan Angle will be the one to start against Toluca. This has not gone down well with all of his colleagues.

Well, the young striker, Santiago Gimenez, would have been relegated to the bench again, so his role with Cruz Azul would not be the best. The sky-blue youth squad is going through a bad patch since August he hasn’t been able to score a single goal and now he has lost ownership.

It is for this reason that the Mexican striker would already be looking for a new destination after he has lost all the confidence of Reynoso who prefers to put Bryan Angle. So in the summer he could change clubs, as several have already set their eyes on the battering ram.

Which team would Santiago Giménez go to?

It would be the Chivas from Guadalajara who have been interested in the young Mexican because they have dealt with finding a starting nine in addition to the fact that Alexis Vega could leave in the summer at the end of his contract with the Rojiblancos.

More news from Cruz Azul:

The Cruz Azul player who boasts Messi’s shirt and is not Giménez