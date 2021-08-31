Gimme More. Simone Barotti transforms the hit of pop star Britney Spears into a Jazz key for her new single.

The new single by the Roman singer-songwriter Simone Barotti is ready to be launched, this time having fun transforming the hit of the American pop star Britney Spears into a ballad with clear Jazz references!

So after the excellent response of the summer single “Amami da ora”, which winked at reaggeton atmospheres, the Capitoline artist turns once again promising to soon forget the dance atmospheres of his previous song in favor of a decidedly mood more elegant and ethereal than the upcoming new single. In spite of every marketing rule, Simone continues to touch every type of sound and step by step this very characteristic is outlining his musical identity.

His “Gimme More” is intense and full of pathos with an intertwining of choirs (all rigorously sung by the artist) that make the recording in strong colors. A reinterpretation that might seem like a gamble but which in reality is credible and well constructed.

Loading... Advertisements

The song will be launched between the end of September and the beginning of October and will be embellished with a video clip that will be shot this time by the videomaker GIUSEPPE QUELLO LA ‘(aka Giuseppe Giraldi) for the first time in Simone’s team.