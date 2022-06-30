Gina Rodriguez and Zachary Levi in ​​the reboot of Spy Kids for Netflix

Gina Rodriguez (dyssomnia, Annihilation), Zachary Levi (Shazam!, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Everly Cargonilla (the day of yes, The Afterparty) and the debutant Connor Esterson will play the new family of the franchise Spy Kids for Netflix.

The original creator and director of the franchise, Robert Rodriguez (Alita: Battle Angel) will be in charge of writing the scripts (along with racer max), direct and produce the next film, in which the world will meet a new family of spies. The film marks the second family film of rodriguez for the platform after the incredible success of the action movie for all audiences superkids (2020).

In Spy KidsWhen the children of the world’s top secret agents inadvertently help a video game developer release a computer virus to take over all technology, it’s up to them to become spies to save their parents and the world.

Recall that the fourth and final installment of the franchise, entitled Spy Kids 4: All the Time in the World, was starred by Jessica Alba, Jeremy Piven, Joel McHale, Blanchard Rowan, Mason Cook, Antonio Banderas, Danny Trejo, Alexa Vega Y Daryl Sabara, and was released in theaters in August. In it they told us how Marissa Cortez Wilson (Jessica Alba) had it all: she married a famous TV journalist, she was a great spy, she had a new baby and a couple of smart kids. But in reality, her most difficult challenge was being Rebeca’s mother (Rowan Blanchard) and Cecil (Mason Cook), who clearly didn’t want her around. Also, her husband, Wilbur (Joel McHale), did not know the secrets of his wife, now a retired spy, but who was called back into action.