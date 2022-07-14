Gina Stewart, the 51-year-old grandmother who succeeds in OnlyFans

The Australian woman who has millions of Internet users raving says “no” over the years. Normally people become more discreet as they get older, but with Gina Stewart it’s the opposite, as she has a profile on the famous adult content platform OnlyFans.

According to the content creator, many of the men she has had as a partner throughout her life are subscribers to her account.

What generates great appeal among users of social networks has to do with the fact that, despite her age, she retains her beauty, giving the feeling that the laws of aging do not apply to Stewart. And it is that, according to comments that Gina receives on her networks from fans, she proves to be between 30 and 40 years old.

“You can’t move mountains by whispering to them,” says the Australian model in this post, which is close to completing 5,000 likes on the Instagram social network.

On another occasion, it was a trend when she confessed that she does not like bras, giving her followers the estimated time that the model has been without wearing this important intimate garment that is essential for millions of women in the world.

“I can honestly say I haven’t worn a bra in over 16 years.”Gina Stewart assured in her social networks.

However, after releasing that private confession, he assured that he uses it exclusively when required in photo sessions, but after ten minutes the model has to “tear it off” and throw it away due to the discomfort that the garment generates for his body.

The Australian says she is flattered by the great reception she has had on social networks, especially with her profile on the OnlyFans platform. In addition to the pride of feeling admired by thousands of men who consume her content.

“Life is too short not to take care of yourself and become as healthy as possible,” says the Australian model, referring to the healthy habits she has to maintain her beauty.

At 51 years old, the Australian model has four children and a 3-year-old granddaughter. That is why she is called the sexiest grandmother in the world.

Gina is also the target of criticism, since there is a sector of society that points out the unnatural efforts that a person can resort to in order to stop the effects of time on the body. This is the case of aesthetic surgeries, which, according to critics of the model, she has come to have the figure that has perplexed the men who follow her.

Despite the criticism, Stewart assured that the secret of her beauty is based on a balanced diet, an excellent exercise plan that she develops daily. She also points out that she keeps her body free of chemicals and only consumes alkaline water due to its higher mineral content.

The striking model has been affirming on several occasions that her body is completely natural, however, the only aesthetic intervention that has been done is breast augmentation almost 10 years ago.