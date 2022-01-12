Ginger Day: the 10 perfect colors for red hair (and no, it’s not just green)

Each beauty is unique and rare, but some – at least from a statistical point of view – are even more so. People with natural red hair in fact, they are less than 2% worldwide, and are celebrated on January 12 with a day dedicated to them: the Ginger Day.

This, from a certain point of view, makes them even more interesting when it comes to fashion, especially from a perspective chromatic. And the looks of the stars, in this sense, have shown it several times, often giving life to memorable moments on the red carpet: from Nicole Kidman in her famous gold dress signed Dior, at the Oscars ceremony in 2000, at the most recent scarlet red midi dress by Emma Stoneby Louis Vuitton, worn at the British Independent Film Awards in 2018.

Combined with some colors, red hair and – above all – those who wear it, seem to acquire a new light. But what are these colors? Contrary to what one might think, there are many, but they depend above all on the starting color mix: all those who have natural tawny hair, by definition, have a warm undertone – as Rossella Migliaccio teaches in her book Armocromia (also become an app) – but they can be characterized by different intensities – and therefore shades -.

Who, for example, how Jessica Chastain, has light eyes, skin and hairwill be more enhanced by shades that replicate these characteristics: one above all, the Pantone color of the year, Very Peri, sported by the actress in 2014 in an Elie Saab dress. On the other hand, those who have darker eyes and hair or with a less brilliant shade will be highlighted more by more subdued and indicatively darker chromes. An example? The emerald green dress (all right, reds easily reach their state of grace with green, you know) by Givenchy worn by Julianne Moore at the Screen Actors Guild Awards in 2015.

In the gallery below, 10 looks (and exhilarating colors) of red-haired stars to celebrate Ginger Day.

Other stories of Vanity Fair that may interest you:

– Pantone 2022: Very Peri is the color of the year (and fashion confirms it)

– Nicole Kidman and her screaming outerwear in “The Undoing”

– 10 most fashionable Disney villains ever