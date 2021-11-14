Ginter and Zakaria can leave in January: it’s a brawl between Inter, Juve and Roma, that’s what can happen | First page

. Our message is clear,We are talking about two players who, with us or without us, will find a contract to sign but they“. To speak in these terms is, a club that risks losing two key players next summer, both on a free transfer. Two players who are tempting to different formations around Europe and who have also attracted interest from Italy:, central defensive class ’94, isfor the possible replacement of De Vrij, whilehe has just returned from a top level performance with his Switzerland in the presence of the European champion national team, fueling the pressure of Inter, Juventus and Rome towards him.

TWO NAMES FOR ITALY – Where the zero-parameter market is constantly growing, thanks to the lesser willingness of many clubs to invest important sums for player cards due to the constraints imposed by the pandemic, it is becoming more and more customary for sports directors to go in search of occasions like those represented by the two stars of Borussia Monchengladbach. AND for players and their respective entourages, prospects for gain and leap forward in their careers are opening up much greater than in the recent past. New chances for everyone and among the managers in Serie A who are particularly skilled at playing on this ground there is undoubtedly Beppe Marotta, called to make a virtue of necessity in a delicate moment for Inter from the financial point of view; in addition to De Vrij, i Nerazzurri fear they will also lose Brozovic, whose requests to renew the contract expiring in 2022 do not match the availability of the Inter club. From this stalemate, the inclusion for Zakaria, a player on whom the radars of Rome and Juventus had been on for some time.

BETWEEN JANUARY AND JUNE – The midfielder born in 1996, raised in Servette before establishing himself with Young Boys and Gladbach, he was one of the best in the match between Italy and Switzerland last Friday, capable of taking the breath away of our game creators – Jorginho and Locatelli – and confirming his status as a player with an international dimension. José Mourinho made his name to Tiago Pinto to fill in the box left empty by Xhaka’s failure to arrive in August: a midfielder of great physical presence and able to add charisma to a department in need of leaders. The increasingly probable departures of Diawara and Villar may open economic scenarios such as to allow Rome to move to Zakaria as early as January. Condition shared by Juventus that, alongside Locatelli and the revived McKennie and Arthur, he is looking for a more defensive player capable of providing a more continuous and solid performance than the various Bentancur, Ramsey and Rabiot. Again, you will need to cash out first, with the French and the Welsh in the front row also to allow the bianconeri to lighten the amount of salaries of two particularly incident voices.