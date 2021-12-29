Ginter announces farewell to Borussia M’Gladbach, Inter ready to hit

The German defender will free himself to zero in June and the Nerazzurri are in talks with the agent, the same as Calhanoglu

The future of Matthias Tinger he is in Nerazzurri colors not only for that assonance in his surname. The 27-year-old German defender, in fact, has announced that he will leave the Borussia Monchengladbach at the end of the season, having decided not to renew the contract expiring in June. And so on the world champion national team in 2014 (without ever playing) came theInter, who decided to step forward to bring him to Milan thanks to the opportunity to have him on a free transfer.

See also



inter

Inter, Inzaghi: “Barella will become a club flag”

A negotiation also facilitated by the fact that Ginter’s agent, Gordon Stipic, it is the same one that brought Calhanoglu. We had been talking to him for months to understand if there was really the possibility of his transfer to the Beloved. Now that the player has come out into the open (“After a series of negotiations, I have decided not to extend the contract which will expire in the summer”, he announced), the negotiation can begin and the impression is that it will be successful.

Thus, Inzaghi will find an extra central player at his disposal, which will allow him to face the rotations and the many commitments in the best way, with the plus of being able to use him also as a midfielder in front of the defense.