“Gio Reyna reminded me of Maradona”

The young talent of the American team took the ball from the first quarter of his own field and began to overcome the Mexican elements

The selection technician United States, Gregg Berhalterrecognized that Gio Reyna reminded him of Diego Armando Maradona on the field of Aztec stadiumwhen the Argentine in a World Cup scored one of the most remembered goals in the history of sport.

During the 76th minute, the young talent of the American team took the ball from the first quarter of his own field and began to overcome the Mexican elements, who were unable to take the ball from the player of the Borussia Dortmund midfield.

“It’s exciting when you look at our squad and how much it can improve. Seeing Gio outsmarting rivals reminded me of Diego Maradona and the goal he scored in the 1986 World Cup in Mexico. He has a lot of quality. Too bad he couldn’t shoot, ”said the helmsman.

Gregg Berhalter He had more words of praise for the 19-year-old, assuring that the player had a “round game”.

“It was a good game. Gio Reynawhen he reaches one hundred physically he will contribute more things, but today he had a round game”.

Giovanni Reyna in the play in which several Mexican players were removed at the Azteca Stadium. imago7

The helmsman considered that the point “was important” on the court of the Aztec stadiumbut their objective was to take the three points of the Mexico City.

“It is a positive disappointment. We wanted to be the first to beat Mexico at the Azteca (Stadium), but we fell short. The spirits are sky high, it seems to me that it was a great game where we used a lot of energy at a height like this, ”he commented in a conference.

In the same tenor and with the second place in the final octagonal, he commented that “we knew how to overcome the hostility of the public and the altitude that the Aztec stadiumalthough we wanted to win here”.

“Each one of my players left great energy on the pitch. We did well defensively; we had a lot of tools to contain his midfield even though it was a very hectic game at times, but we were always focused”.