Gio Reyna was injured again in less than a minute

Not to be believed! Gio Reynayoung promise of Borussia Dortmund and the United States National Team was injured again after disputing 52 seconds in the match against VfB Stuttgartcorresponding to week 29 of the Bundesliga.

The curse of Gio Reyna

The current Technical Director of the Borussia Dortmund, rose framedecided to give the American the opportunity to be able to recover a bit of confidence on the domestic competition. However, a minute later Reyna had to leave the field of play with tears in his eyes and a puzzled face.

Apparently, the 19-year-old did not warm up properly and after play a ball with one of the players stuttgartresented his right thigh and a few seconds later, the player knew he had to leave the field of play.

The numbers of concacaf crash are worrying, because this season of the BundesligaInjuries have been the order of the day. Reyna has missed 19 games because muscle injuries with the set of Borussia Dortmund.

For its part, with the combination of stars and stripes, Gio Reyna was absent in the most parties corresponding to the World Cup Qualifying Concacaf Octagonahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

