Gio Reyna will miss the rest of the season

Mexico City /

The calvary from Gio Queen keep going. Later to be 4 months off the 19-year-old footballer reappeared with Borussia Dortmund on Friday, when the yellow team played against stuttgart in the Bundesliga. Nevertheless, it was less than a minute on the field of play, since he felt a puncture and could not continue on the field.

As expected, the American midfielder came out cryingor of countrysidesince he was just picking up the pace and was hoping to finish the season normally, though now you will miss the rest of the course.

The Borussia Dortmund gave to know through a release on his website that the young footballer misses the rest of the seasonafter carrying out the pertinent analyzes to know the extent of the injury.

“The midfielder Gio Reynawho had to be substituted at the beginning of the game, suffered a injury in a muscle and a tendon. The season is over for the american“, pointed out the German team on its official page.

Despite the bad news that the team gave the time is unknown royal of low of Reyna, so it is even said that His participation in Qatar 2022 could be in doubtjust in which the United States needed his talent.

