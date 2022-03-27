Gio Reyna’s unmissable reaction after the comparisons with Maradona; Pulisic covered his face in “shame”

2022-03-26

The reaction of the day was to Gio Reynawho at 19 years old, made a phenomenal play at the Azteca stadium, which was compared by his coach Gregg Berhalter with Diego Maradona. Yes, just as they hear it, the United States coach commented after the game against Mexico (0-0) that an occasion where the Borussia Dortmund midfielder outwitted four Mexican rivals made him “bring images” of the remembered goal made by the legendary Argentina against England in the 1986 World Cup.

This was commented by a journalist during the press conference attended by the young Queen with the star Christian Pulisic.

When the subject was brought up, they both started to laugh, being the player of the Chelsea who covered his face in the form “swallow me earth”.