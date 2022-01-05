Gioconews Poker – He pretends to be poker pro to impress the girl but he works as a waiter in a pizzeria

He pretends to be a professional poker player to impress a girl but his in-laws are experts at the game and the story gets interesting.

If you have recently reviewed Try to catch me !, the famous Blockbuster with Leo Di Caprio and Tom Hanks, then you will remember the chameleon figure of the world’s number one scammer, Frank Abbagnale Junior. But, well, if you don’t have those skills, avoid pretending to be someone else.

Hence the idea to report the story of a Twitter follower of Doug Polk, who responded to the invitation of the top player since yesterday also owner of a poker room in Texas, to tell about everything that happened in 2021, the year just ended, as long as it was something extraordinary.

This is how a waiter of a pizzeria in America recounted his experience. From the innocent lie of posing as a pro poker player to impress his girlfriend, to the family nightmare: the future in-laws knew a lot more than he did in terms of raise, all in and fold.

After seven months of dating, the two decided to get serious and the boy met his in-laws. In the middle of the meeting, the girl bragged herself by announcing as a professional poker player. And even the boy had also played high roller in “career”. But the poor boyfriend could barely hold two cards in his hand. Result? After getting away with it the first time, finally he really started grinding but playing 25 cent tournaments and opening Zoom tables to have useful arguments to counter to the two parents infognized with the Hold’em. Crazy really isn’t it?

Here is his story:

“I told my girlfriend that I am a professional poker player, now I’m stuck in her parents’ spare room, I have no idea what to do. I stayed at my girlfriend’s parents’ house for seven months, after which I found myself spending the last day grinding $ 2 on Zoom and playing 25 cent tournaments. She doesn’t know, I told her I’m a professional poker player, but I actually work in a Domino pizzeria and I’m 28 years old. I sat in the living room for 14 hours telling her this is the best time of the year, but I know next to nothing about the game. I won $ 120 once when I was 26 and I was pretty drunk, but that’s it. Instead she is telling her parents that I am an absolute god of poker, that I always sit at the High Rollers tables, but the only High Rollers tables that I sit at is where they make pizza. Worst of all, his parents have played a lot in the past, once his father won $ 5,000 on a trip to Las Vegas. I had no idea what to say so I googled poker terms and called it shitreg and then lecture on variance for about 30 minutes. I’ve been playing all day pretending to know what I was doing and saying all the money is gone today, but I just lost $ 43 and I have no idea what I’m doing. “