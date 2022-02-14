Gioconews Poker – The cruelest man in the world, the wonderful heads up between poker, bluff and humanity, in the theater of Davide Sacco

The cruelest man in the world, the wonderful poker heads up of life in the new play by Davide Sacco starring Lino Guanciale and Francesco Montanari.

There is so much poker in the last show by Davide Sacco, ‘The cruelest man in the world’ launched last weekend at Manini Theater of Narni in national premiere and with Lino Guanciale and Francesco Montanari. But apart from two instrumental citations to the story, the dialogue between Paolo Veres (Guanciale) and the young journalist of a local head (Montanari) it is a real heads up with a huge stake of 500 thousand and then 1 million euros which, however, does not make anyone a winner.

Far be it from us to spoil this wonderful show that bases much of the emotion in the evolution of the two characters and in the ending. But we could not fail to find so much psychology and so much bluff in the sometimes surreal (but unfortunately never unreal) dialogue between the two.

This is the story. Davide Sacco draws the encounter-clash of two men very different from each other, yet so similar in their weaknesses. Two figures imprisoned inside an abandoned shed who, from the inside, listen to the echo of the noises of the factory coming from the outside.

Paolo Veres (interpreted by Linen Pillow) is sitting at his desk. It is he, “the cruelest man in the world” or, at least, this is the consideration that people have of him, an unscrupulous businessman ready for anything. Veres is the owner of the most important arms company in Europe. He is a killer with a reputation for being a shy and reserved man and, in front of him, is a young journalist (played by Francesco Montanari) of a local newspaper, unexpectedly chosen to interview him. But the chat-interview will immediately take a strange turn.

After an initial skirmish in which Veres confesses to his submissive and shy interviewer that he often plays poker in his spare time and his edge, in fact, beautifully interpreted by Guanciale, it is enormous.

Veres will later reveal to the reporter that to pay the debts to his creditors his father invited them to Monte Carlo to play poker and pretended to lose. The enemies, however, then killed them in a room next to the game table. Ok, don’t worry, it’s just fiction in Monte Carlo no one has ever died, not even James Bond. But the suggestion is wonderful.

The turning point is when Veres comes out like this: “Would you kill the cruelest man in the world for a billion?”, And the proposal touches on the ethics of the young journalist hitherto closed, tight, we would say in our jargon. The raise of Guanciale shakes the reporter who, in his hand, does not exactly have such a poor hand. On the contrary. He begins to use out his aggression at the table which in this case is a stage set up with noir style that seems to resemble a heavy game of No Limit Hold’em high stakes at the Rounders between Matt Damon (Mike Mcdermott) e Teddy Kgb masterfully interpreted by John Malkovich.

“Who would condemn me? Who would judge me? Why shouldn’t I kill the cruelest man in the world? ”Says Montanari.

“Do you still believe that we can go on after this night … do you believe that this life, tomorrow morning, will be the same as it was before?”. Veres will tell the reporter.

We do not spoil anything but the two play a very heavy game on a psychological level as only with two hole cards (or five you decide) and three “ways” to see and bet you can do. So it comes the 3bet, the re-launch of the journalist: “To kill her I want 1 million euros“. Ready a second bag of Veres that makes “Call”. There is, plays and goes to see if it really will kill him.