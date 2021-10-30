Gioia and her Pink Cadillac, a journey in pink with playlists

While creating Pink Cadillac the playlist was born Pink Cadillac Radio. The name is not accidental, as it represents exactly the soundtrack I always have

imagined as the background to this journey. They are 10 songs that have me inspired in the writing of the piece.



TINY JOY (VULNERABLE)

1. SADE – NO ORDINARY LOVE

One of my favorite songs ever. Sade talks about how she gave one person all the love she had, while still trying to make a relationship work. It is like, in part, it was another “Pink Cadillac” perspective.



2. ETTA JAMES – I JUST WANT TO MAKE LOVE TO YOU

This piece was fundamental for the writing of “Pink Cadillac”, so much so that I was forced to mention Etta’s name within a verse. It is pure love. It describes carnal desire in a simple and direct way, with class and without

turns of words.

3. PAUL ANKA – PUT YOUR HEAD ON MY SHOULDER

It’s extreme romance; I perceive it as a falling in love that makes the heart burst, the same feeling I imagine accompany the journey in my pink Cadillac.



4. LANA DEL REY – WEST COAST

Being “Pink Cadillac” set on the west coast of the USA, “West Coast”

Loading... Advertisements

adds that extra dream element to its soundtrack. The slowing down of the BPM that reaches the chorus gives a sense of ecstasy that connects to all the aforementioned sensations.

5. JADEN – DEEP END

In “Deep End”, Jaden narrates the love he feels in a simple way and wishes to “cut the

bridges ”, get into a relationship quickly, without waiting. It is the opposite of what tells “Pink Cadillac”, but with similar sounds and vibes.



CAPITAL JOY (STRONG, TRANSGRESSIVE)

1. DOJA CAT – FREAK

A link to the vulnerable party. “Freak” samples Paul Anka’s “Put Your Head On My Shoulder”, but in the text Doja Cat lets himself go explicitly, contrasting the original piece. In “Pink Cadillac” there is no lack of contrasts, so this song mixes easily to the mood of the trip and the story I tell.



2. CURTIS WATERS – STUNNIN ‘

By inserting “Stunnin ‘” on this radio, a more self-centered and explicit side of the world of “Pink Cadillac” emerges. A great sound inspiration was also born from this song.

3. 24KGOLDN – CITY OF ANGELS

In addition to the cheekiness of the text, I chose this piece for the similarities that are created with “Pink Cadillac”. It is often referred to as “devil”, “angel” and in the title, “City of Angels”, the city of Angels, Los Angeles remembers, reconnecting to the place where my journey is set.



4. RIHANNA – DESPERADO

This passage, with a strong and decisive tone, speaks of a difficulty in a relationship; Rihanna wonders if she will be able to run away with this someone, “Desperado”, or if he will run away on his own, leaving her behind. Also, by citing a car (Chevrolet Monte Carlo) is created another similarity with the lyrics of “Pink Cadillac”.



5. KALI UCHIS – TELEPATHY

It’s another song that helped me build the foundations of “Pink Cadillac”, in the type of mood and in the choice of sounds. I wanted to create the same vibes, a little dreamy and delicate, but at the same time decisive. With the contrasting juxtaposition of the text, everything has took exactly the sense I wanted to give us.