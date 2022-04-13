Giordani buys another big name in medicine, including Franca De Lazzari on his list

After Ivo Tiberio, Franca De Lazzari is also a candidate in the civic list of Sergio Giordani. A team that is starting to be composed of many first-level professionals in the field of medicine.

Who is

Paduan, graduated in Medicine and Surgery, specializing in Gastroenterology and Allergology. She was a university researcher until 2002, before winning the competition as director of the Gastroenterology Complex Operating Unit of the Sant’Antonio Hospital. Today he directs the Osa Gastroenterology department: “I see patients and organize clinical and prevention activities – explains De Lazzari – and my goal for the future is that my collaborators become better than me and continue to do good health care, innovating health and care strategies “.

Giordani

«In politics because if a great mayor like Sergio Giordani asks me, I have a duty to work with him to continue improving Padua – reveals De Lazzari -. With Sergio Giordani I share a dream: serenity and peace for everyone, especially in these times. A need: to understand the difficulties of the city and to help people, especially the most fragile. A place: my / our Padua where to express the best of us and give the same citizenship opportunities to all the Paduan and Paduan women. Mine wants to be a service that I carry out in the spirit of passion for good politics and for making oneself available to others as I have tried to do all my life “.

Padua

“Padua in recent years has united and pacified, this has brought a climate in which it has been possible in many areas to produce important actions and events for the city – continues the doctor -. It is necessary to continue on this path and with Sergio Giordani the city is in safe hands. Sergio has shown that the mayor knows how to do it and has shown that the only interest that drives him is Padua itself, our city. In particular, I dedicate my commitment to all women, so that whatever dreams they pursue and whatever role they occupy they do not forget that our city is a big city thanks to their daily commitment in the private and public sectors. This awareness must be spread, reaffirmed and it is necessary to work to create the necessary conditions so that the discrimination still present today is definitively defeated. I am sure that with Sergio Giordani the next 5 years will be the time in which to complete the work and define an inclusive Padua, close to the most fragile, sustainable and attentive to the primary good of health: a right that knows no boundaries and universal as they have shown us. these hard years of pandemic ».