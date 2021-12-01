Giordani sells Montura: the brand born in Rovereto passes to the Herno group and to the Nuo holding company (owned by the Agnelli family)

ROVERETO. THE details of the operation will be perfected a January of the 2022, but it won’t change the substance: the founder of Montura, one of the leading brands in the outdoor sports world, Roberto Giordani has sold the brand to Herno group from Claudio Marenzi. Together with the Piedmontese entrepreneur in the purchase also the holding Nuo formed by Agnelli families And Pao Cheng from Hong Kong.

The brand name, born in Rovereto in 2000, is imposed over the years as one of the leader In the the outdoor sector (fromMountain climbing at the sail) coming to score a sales on 50 million from EUR. There Herno di Marenzi (former president of Confindustria moda) took over the 55% of Montura while in Nuo, the family office set up in June between Exor And Wwic, will go on 45%.

To the historic founder Roberto Giordani, specific Montura on a note, it will go there presidency of a foundation created to carry on all solidarity projects made by the brand over the years. “Always in the name of continuity – reads the note – the activity from communication of values, cornerstone of solidarity and culture projects Montura Editing, will be carried out by a foundation what about will continue the activity with Roberto Giordani personally involved with the load from president“.

Driving the new society there will be right Claudio Marenzi, current CEO And owner from Herno, enthusiast ski mountaineering And fond of customer Montura since her foundation. “We have always been in the segment”luxury casual‘with Herno – writes Marenzi – and for over a decade in the ‘fashion technology‘with Laminar: today, with Montura, we enter the segment ‘active‘which in the future will cover a an increasingly important part in the market. The potential from Montura And huge“.