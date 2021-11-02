Giorgetti dreams of the League in the EPP and warns Salvini: “Choose whether to act with Bud Spencer or Meryl Streep”

«The problem is not Giorgetti, that its international credibility had been created for some time. The question is if Salvini wants to marry a new line or stay out of it. This choice has not yet taken place because, in my opinion, he has not yet played the part to the end. Matteo is used to being a blockbuster in westerns. I proposed to him to be a supporting actor in an Oscar nominated drama. It’s hard to put in the same movie Bud Spencer And Meryl Streep. And I don’t know what he decided. ‘ This was stated by the Minister for Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, interviewed by Bruno Vespa for the book “Why Mussolini ruined Italy (and how Draghi is healing it)” to be released on November 4th by Mondadori Rai Libri.

Giorgetti wants to detach Salvini from Le Pen

“If he wants to be institutionalized in a definitive way, Salvini – insists the representative of the Executive – must make a precise choice. I understand the gratitude towards Le Pen, who welcomed him into her Group ten years ago. But the alliance with the Afd has no reason ”. So far the pro-European turn “is an unfinished one”. The leader of the Northern League «has certainly changed language. But sometimes he says some things and does others. It can do decisive things and does not do them ».

“The challenge with Meloni? The days of westerns are over “

As for relations with Giorgia Meloni and Fratelli d’Italia and the competition with the Lega, «Westerns are going out of fashion. In my opinion, they ended up with Dance with wolves. Now – Giorgetti reiterates – in America native Indians are highly valued ».

The League in the EPP? «It is a hypothesis that holds up if the CDU does not move to the left. Armin Laschet, iThe defeated candidate in the elections is an expression of the party’s nomenclature. There is turmoil, voters are asking for participation from below, they are expected to look to the right rather than to the left. The CDU must recreate a liberal, moderate and conservative nature. Also looking at the European People’s Party. I don’t need a new place. I want to take the League to another place ».

The Northern League minister spreads out metaphors as much as he can in this conversation with Vespa. With Matteo Salvini, Giorgetti continues, “we will continue to work like this” and “maintain a common track as long as the government train travels fast, otherwise we risk ending up on a siding”. And again, in the Carroccio, “there are not two lines. At best, different sensitivities. Loving football metaphors, I would say that in a team there are those called to score and those called to defend. For example, I have always loved Andrea Pirlo. Someone has to score, someone has to make assists ».