Giorgetti-Salvini, clash in the League – La Stampa

ROME. Among the corridors of Montecitorio yesterday it was all a hand-over of mobile phones: “Did you see the video?”. Sketches scroll on the screens of the League’s deputies, “this is They called him Trinity”, “I remember it, it’s Banana Joe.” Bud Spencer was the protagonist of the day, the reason is obvious: Giancarlo Giorgetti accused Matteo Salvini of stopping at the films of Carlo Pedersoli and Terence Hill and not following his advice to make the leap in quality, at the Oscars with Meryl Streep . Goliardia that hides the great tension that is experienced in these hours within the League. Giorgetti’s words in the interview with Bruno Vespa, yet another occasion for criticism of the secretary, have filled the vase. Matteo Salvini did not respond publicly, but those who spoke to him described him very annoyed, (euphemism) and in fact sent several signals. The moment is what it is, and today Salvini will gather all the leaders of the parties including the local ones to send a message: “Enough divisions, criticism is not made through interviews”. One way, if needed, to show the party who is in charge and to challenge Giorgetti on the ground less favorable to the minister: the counting of troops. The objective of weakening the minister’s offensive, which few admit to fully understand, therefore passes through a test of strength.

Giannini on Radio Capital: “There has been a year of clashes in the League, but in the party there is no alternative to the father and boss Salvini”



A body that normally serves to act as a link between the center and the periphery, where the protagonists are normally the regional secretaries (“national”, according to the post-independence term remained only in some corners of the statute), today will serve another purpose, a regulation of accounts that could be one-sided. According to sources close to the secretary, Salvini and Giorgetti after the diffusion of the sentences contained in the Vespa book spoke to each other. In the conversation, the secretary complained conspicuously asking to stop this dripping of declarations that weaken him. Salvini, in bright tones, would also have said to his deputy secretary: “If you want, I’ll step aside.” A provocation that leads directly to the congress at the end of the year, with the basic message: let’s count ourselves. Giorgetti has his own in parliament, but he is not willing to take the field, “except to be prime minister in place of Draghi”, the Salvinian deputies spread poison. The irritation yesterday was clearly perceived, beyond the clips of Bud Specer on Youtube, “Giorgetti is used to playing with another team and wants to stay for life – says a deputy very close to the secretary – the control room it should serve to bring the voice of the party, not to follow the Prime Minister throughout the whole ». Mario Draghi remains the stone guest of this battle. The hypothesis that you want to move to the Colle (one of those mentioned at the G20 in a funny curtain with Boris Johnson and Sergio Mattarella) agitates the parliamentarians and opens up scenarios of all kinds. Giorgetti’s (alleged) strategy, that is to have Draghi drive the car from the Quirinale, is also not displeasing to some Salvinians: “We can give external support to a government led by Franco or Cartabia and go cooler to an electoral campaign”. Scenarios that entertain the crowds less than Bud Spencer’s videos. –

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED