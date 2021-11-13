Giorgetti, sovereignty, Meryl Streep and the vote in Virginia

Published: 05 November 2021

Giancarlo Giorgetti, handing over his political confidences to Bruno Vespa, did something more than give precious material to the Christmas present with embedded political gossip, of which the conductor of Porta a Porta is unmatched serial producer. He expressed a challenging historical judgment on the near future end of sovereignty and from this judgment he drew the legitimacy of his pro-European and moderate line, against the nationalist and extremist one of Salvini. Ppe against Le Pen, Meryl Streep against Bud Spencer (politicians’ metaphors are always a bit approximate and ridiculous in their wanting to be icastic and ironic).

We also ignore the fact that Giorgetti’s optimism is badly combined with his ambition to make the Carroccio a “non-sovereign” force: Northern League territorialism has always been sovereign, both in a separatist-Padana sauce and in a nationalistic-Italian version and a different leagues would be a contradiction in terms, without precedent or roots in the history, even in the most remote, of the former Northern party.

In any case, it is precisely the optimism itself that sounds premature and misplaced. Giorgetti, who has a curriculum of fidelity and service to all the Northern League leaders and who reiterated his “obedience” to Salvini, seems to have reasoned this way: it was okay to be Lepenists, Orbanians, Bolsonarians, Trumpians and Putinists when in the entire hemisphere Western resentment and fear of the victims of globalization demanded wicked, discriminatory, ethno-nationalist and protectionist responses. But now that the wind has changed, the strategy must change too.

That the wind has changed so much that the danger, for some or the gossips, for others of the sovereign wave is behind us, has been denied, among other things, by the outcome of the elections in Virginia, of which Alessandro Maran told on the Reformist development and outcome. The Democrats lost the governor of a state where Biden beat Trump by ten points. New Governor Glenn Youngkin has a moderate profile, is not a Trumpian, and has managed to pack a coalition that recaptured the suburbs vote (went to Biden in 2020) with a reassuring message, but galvanized supporters of the former president. and master of the GOP riding anti-anti-racist campaigns and vilifying the frustration of the white man, which remains the driving sentiment of “Make America Great Again” as a political movement.

From this result, which many analysts consider a ruinous alarm signal ahead of the elections of mid term, some not very optimistic lessons can be drawn about the near end of sovereignty.

The first is that the American Republican party returns to win despite being clearly still in the hands of a former president who had come out of the White House and incited his followers to invade the Capitol. The second is that the sovereign positions are elastic and not only are they not incompatible with more moderate positions, but they are also able to incorporate them in an “efficient” way. The third and most profound lesson is that we must not confuse the grotesque irrationality of the reasons that push the sovereign vote with its fragility.

Indeed, in some ways the sovereign vote is strong precisely because it is irrational and because it gratifies with a magical response a series of absolutely real hardships, linked to the deep divisions of Western society, starting with the ethnic-demographic one. After all, Italy too confirms that Salvini is retreating not due to a reflux of anti-sovereign opinion, but due to an outflow of intra-sovereign consensus to the advantage of Giorgia Meloni and her party, considered less compromised in the Palazzo games of the legislature.

In short, the death of mass sovereignty in the West is unfortunately not near and will not be “natural”, because it is linked to absolutely structural political, social, economic and demographic phenomena. Sovereignty can only be “killed” by an alternative that rationally faces all the real fears that originate it and all the unreal dangers, self-produced by the chaos entrepreneurs. But sovereignty will certainly not die because it is bad, as happens, to return to Giorgetti’s cinematic metaphors, only in uplifting western films.