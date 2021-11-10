Giorgetti summons Dazn to clarify the stop to dual users

On November 16, the leaders of TV must present themselves to the Ministry of Economic Development. The company: “Available for comparison”

There are developments on the story of the stop to dual users by Dazn, a decision taken to limit piracy which, however, has dissatisfied many subscribers to the platform that this year broadcasts the Serie A.

THE CONVOCATION – After several controversies, the government took the decision to better understand the company’s intentions on stopping the possibility of seeing the games on two screens simultaneously with the same subscription, summoning the leaders of Dazn to the Ministry of Economic Development. In addition to Minister Giorgetti, undersecretary Anna Ascani, who is in charge of the matter, will also take part in the meeting at Mise, which will be held on November 16.

THE COMPANY AVAILABLE – Dazn immediately responded positively to the call, as stated in the note released on Wednesday afternoon. “As usual, we are available for collaboration and discussion with the authorities and institutions. In this regard, we promptly accepted the invitation from the Minister of Economic Development and the Hon. Anna Ascani, to a discussion to be held at the start of next week “.

THE STORY – The call to Mise comes one day after the rumor according to which Dazn intends, in mid-December, to cancel the possibility of seeing the content transmitted by a streaming service at the same time on different devices with the same account. At the moment on Dazn it is possible to connect to two devices at the same time and to associate the same subscription on six devices. Dazn did not comment on the indiscretion, but the intention would be to stop the habit of sharing the season ticket with friends, halving the cost. Dazn exclusively broadcasts seven of the ten matches per day of Sere A and about 20% of users share the subscription.

