Giorgetti to Dazn: ‘No change of rules in the race’. TV announces investments

In particular, the need was confirmed not to change the current rules, to strengthen the customer center with the aim of being more attentive to the needs of customers with less familiarity with technological tools and the continuation of investments in networks and technology to avoid disservices. to users. Furthermore, Dazn was asked for greater attention and clarity in information to consumers. On the part of the Mise, the commitment, also on behalf of the entire government, against piracy. The meeting was born from Dazn’s decision – later revoked – to no longer allow double viewing with a single subscription.

In turn, the streaming network reaffirmed “its maximum commitment in the path undertaken when, at the end of March 2021, the rights for the broadcasting of the Serie A football championship were assigned. Commitment which, in the following months, materialized. in a series of important investments already made and which will be further increased over the next few seasons. Beyond the initial total of 2.4 billion euros for the three seasons, for the broadcast of Serie A, Dazn has worked intensively on the development of the technological part, for the benefit of the entire country, enhancing the existing infrastructures through Dazn Edge, and, for the benefit of the quality of the service, optimizing the reception of images. This work which, only for this first season, has already seen an investment of over 10 million euros, it will be further strengthened over the next few seasons. select the development of Multicast, which leads to a reduction in buffering – the slowing down of the image – by more than 50% “.