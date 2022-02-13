Giorgetti: “With the Superbonus we drug the construction industry, while the rest of the industry suffers”

The parties “will be projected more and more towards the goal of the elections. The government must work as effectively as possible in this context” says Giorgetti. “We need to talk about the Superbonus because there are many requests for industrial policy to return to Italy”, he explains. We have to ask ourselves “what can the state do in the face of the digital and energy revolution or the shock that affects the automotive sector, which must leave the traditional endothermic models. Instead we give money to billionaires to renovate their fifth holiday homes. Laughs around the world. “. Meanwhile, “we risk a spread of unemployment in the industry displaced by the imposition of the switch to electric cars by 2035”. The PNRR “can be retouched, because the world changes so quickly that it makes no sense to leave everything still in a single moment. As for industrial policy, it must be developed”, for example, by reintroducing incentives “to activate the market for all environmentally friendly vehicles, not just electric “. To have the necessary energy “renewables are one answer, but not the only one. Fortunately, gas is back among the sources admitted in Europe for the transition”. Against the high bill “we do not want to make a budget shift already at the beginning of the year, which instead would be useful, so we scrape the barrel a little to find important figures even if they are not conclusive”.
The one who continues to defend the Superbonus is the 5-star Movement. In the viewfinder I end up with Mario Draghi – accused of telling “a big lie” by the former minister Riccardo Fraccaro – and Minister Daniele Franco – “is untruthful” about fraud, is the thesis of MEP Massimo Castaldo. The 5 stars are ready to present amendments in Parliament to correct the shot.