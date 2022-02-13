Giorgetti: “With the Superbonus we drug the construction industry, while the rest of the industry suffers”

In the budget law, the government had tried to limit the super bonuses for construction, “then the Parliament decided to widen the mesh, even too much. Now it will cost a lot. We are putting a lot of money on construction which, for heaven’s sake, can it made sense to support during the hardest phase of the pandemic and it certainly contributes clearly to growth. But now we are drugging a sector where the supply of firms and labor is limited. We are driving up prices and contributing to inflation. ” the Minister of Economic Development, Giancarlo Giorgetti, in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

The parties “will be projected more and more towards the goal of the elections. The government must work as effectively as possible in this context” says Giorgetti. “We need to talk about the Superbonus because there are many requests for industrial policy to return to Italy”, he explains. We have to ask ourselves “what can the state do in the face of the digital and energy revolution or the shock that affects the automotive sector, which must leave the traditional endothermic models. Instead we give money to billionaires to renovate their fifth holiday homes. Laughs around the world. “. Meanwhile, “we risk a spread of unemployment in the industry displaced by the imposition of the switch to electric cars by 2035”. The PNRR “can be retouched, because the world changes so quickly that it makes no sense to leave everything still in a single moment. As for industrial policy, it must be developed”, for example, by reintroducing incentives “to activate the market for all environmentally friendly vehicles, not just electric “. To have the necessary energy “renewables are one answer, but not the only one. Fortunately, gas is back among the sources admitted in Europe for the transition”. Against the high bill “we do not want to make a budget shift already at the beginning of the year, which instead would be useful, so we scrape the barrel a little to find important figures even if they are not conclusive”.

Also in the Corriere della Sera the Minister of Labor Andrea Orlando speaks, who on the superbonus says that “I would not cancel a tool that has had a useful function, but it is necessary to study corrective measures”. “We must pay attention to the issue of safety – explains Orlando – because having made construction demand grow exponentially has led to improvised businesses, with unfortunately noticeable consequences on the number of accidents. the fact that companies apply the contracts signed by the comparatively most representative organizations “.

The one who continues to defend the Superbonus is the 5-star Movement. In the viewfinder I end up with Mario Draghi – accused of telling “a big lie” by the former minister Riccardo Fraccaro – and Minister Daniele Franco – “is untruthful” about fraud, is the thesis of MEP Massimo Castaldo. The 5 stars are ready to present amendments in Parliament to correct the shot.