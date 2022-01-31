Giorgia Meloni, center-right united in the elections? “We’ll see, objective difficulty” – Libero Quotidiano





Brothers of Italy will he present himself together with the center-right parties in the next elections? “We’ll see, today I have an objective difficulty”. Like this Giorgia Meloni, leader of Fdi, interviewed by Nicola Porro a Fourth Republic, broadcast tonight on Monday 31 January on Rete 4. “I ask for clarity: if you are with the center-right, you have to be the center-right”, he adds. “In my opinion, what Matteo Salvini did is crazy, crazy for him. One thing I didn’t understand, we agreed that Mattarella’s re-election was the last thing to do “. The leader of FdI, returning to the Colle affair, gives an account of the end of the center-right coalition that took place on the affair that led to an encore by the Head of State. “We haven’t heard from him anymore”.

“I was very angry, because I had already been there. I remember that we held a center-right summit, in which we talked about the hypothesis of voting for the Draghi government and they answered ‘no’. Then I find out from a news agency. The same on Mattarella: I find out from another press agency ”, reiterates Meloni.

Meloni today reiterated her opposition to Mattarella bis and did so by publishing a cartoon in which parliamentarians celebrate the election of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella raising their seats .. “We are in a Parliament where we prefer swapping seven years of presidency of the Republic for seven months’ salary and legislature, this is not decent for my idea of ​​politics. I consider myself a conservative but for me it means keeping ideas and rules, not armchairs “, Meloni commented.