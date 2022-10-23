Giorgia Meloni is now the Prime Minister of Italy

Why Meloni could be a risk for democracy? 0:41

(CNN) — Giorgia Meloni, the far-right leader who was sworn in as Italy’s first woman prime minister on Saturday, won the election in a campaign built around a promise to block migrant boats and support “European values”. traditional family” and anti-LGBTQ issues.

Meloni was sworn in by Italian President Sergio Mattarella in a ceremony at the Quirinale Palace in Rome.

She heads an alliance of far-right and center-right parties, most notably her own Brothers of Italy, and is poised to form the most right-wing government Italy has seen in decades.

Meloni’s victory in last month’s parliamentary elections suggests that the appeal of nationalism remains intact in Italy, but his promise to lead the country into a far-right turn still leaves many uncertain what will happen next.

The new government will be made up of a coalition of Meloni’s Brothers of Italy party, Salvini’s League party and Forza Italia party, led by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi. The Brothers of Italy received nine ministries, while Forza Italia and the League received five ministries each.

Meloni’s 24 ministers, six of them women, were sworn in alongside her on Saturday.

Meloni announced his chosen ones to form the Government at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, making the leader of the far-right League party, Matteo Salvini, Minister of Infrastructure.

Giancarlo Giorgetti, also from the League party, was appointed Economy Minister. Antonio Tajani, of the Forza Italia party, was given the post of foreign minister, while the role of defense minister went to Guido Crosetto, one of the founders of the Brothers of Italy party.

The other is Silvio Berlusconi, the center-right former Italian prime minister widely remembered for his “bunga bunga” sex scandals involving young women. Both men have publicly expressed their admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin, raising questions about what the coalition’s approach to Russia will be.

And this week, Berlusconi made headlines when audio released by the Italian news agency LaPresse revealed the 86-year-old discussing his “restored” relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“I reconnected a little bit with President Putin, quite a bit, in the sense that for my birthday he gave me 20 bottles of Vodka and a very sweet letter, and I responded with bottles of Lambrusco,” Berlusconi said in the clip published by the Italian news agency LaPresse on Tuesday. The 86-year-old billionaire and media mogul was speaking to members of the Forza Italia party at the time.

A party spokesman denied Berlusconi was in contact with Putin, saying he had been telling MPs “an old story referring to an episode from many years ago.” Berlusconi defended his comments in an interview with the Italian newspaper Corriere della Sera on Thursday, saying he had taken them out of context.

Amid backlash over the comments, Meloni, who has been a staunch supporter of Ukraine as it fights the Moscow invasion, sought to clarify where she and the coalition would stand once in power.

“I have had it and will always have it clear, I intend to lead a government with a clear and unequivocal foreign policy. Italy is fully part of Europe and the Atlantic Alliance. Whoever does not agree with this pillar cannot be part of the government, at the cost of not being a government. With us ruling, Italy will never be the weak link in the West,” he said.

However, liberals within Italy and the European Union fear what the shift to the right could mean for the country and its future, while conservative voters feel that only a heavy-handed politician like Meloni can bring the country out. of the crisis amid rising energy costs and high youth unemployment.

“Meloni is not expressing the voting options of radical right-wing voters, because we have data that shows that she has been voted overwhelmingly by the center right,” political science professor Lorenzo De Sio of Luiss Guido Carli University told CNN.

“I would say that Meloni’s motto is to be a kind of new conservative, that is, conservatism of the 21st century. It may have some connection to the post-fascist legacy, but clearly that’s not the core of his political platform now.”

“We are ready to govern Italy”

“We are ready to rule Italy,” said Meloni’s official Facebook page. “We will be able to face the urgencies and challenges of our time with awareness and competence.”

Meloni entered the crowded Italian political scene in 2006 and in 2012 co-founded the Brothers of Italy, a party whose platform is based on Euroscepticism and anti-immigration policies.

The group’s popularity soared ahead of the September election, when Italian voters once again rejected mainstream politics and opted for a fringe figure.

She became known as vice president of the National Alliance, an openly neo-fascist group made up of supporters of Benito Mussolini. Meloni herself openly admired the dictator when she was young, but she later distanced herself from his brand of fascism, despite keeping the tricolor flame symbolizing eternal fire at her grave in the Brothers of Italy.

Throughout his political career he has followed a conservative platform, often questioning LGBT rights, abortion rights and immigration policies.

CNN’s Antonia Mortensen and Sugam Pokharel contributed to this report.