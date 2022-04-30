Giorgia Meloni launches the challenge of the conservatives: “We will be ready for the government”

Freedom, independence, growth are the watchwords that mark the introductory speech of Giorgia Meloni at the programmatic conference of the Brothers of Italy in Milan to which concepts such as seriousness, competence, sincerity are added.

The leader of Fdi traces the way in her report for a conservative government in a long and dense intervention that touches on all the main issues: from domestic to foreign politics, from the war in Ukraine to energy, from the environment to covid. “We are in the midst of a storm and we want to be the first to point the way” says Giorgia Meloni who emphasizes the growth of a ruling class for her party made up not only of internal figures but also of external personalities: “We will be found ready with right people In the right place. Capable, competent and sincere people. Inviting to this conference authoritative personalities who do not come from the history of Fdi but whom we are ready to involve in order to make a proposal as serious as possible “.

Hence the need for a political vision since today “you do not get along with slogans and words with effect”, for this reason Italy needs to free up its energy to reverse the decline. Today we need a “new Italian Risorgimento“Says Meloni and, if” globalization without rules has failed making us all weaker, the family remains the pivot, the energy that generates everything “. The family, she adds, is “the first stone of our society and the guarantee of our very existence”.

Meloni repeatedly quotes the French author Gustave Thibon that “a return to reality is necessary” after “the globalist elites have imposed their ideological delusionspretending to erase identities, traditions was madness, today the wind of freedom and identity is getting stronger ”.

The theme of freedom returns on several occasions with regard to war in Ukraine in which the positioning of FdI is unambiguous up to China for which “some have thought that a Chinese virus should be answered with a Chinese model”. The cornerstone of Italian foreign policy must be the national interest without sparing criticism of the European Union: “Italian institutions, as well as European ones, are affected by a series of problems. This European Union has mortified the role and history of Europe. Europe does not have a foreign policy, Europe has decided to allow itself to be defended by the United States ”. Hence the underlining of the difference between a “business passed off as a welcome” and refugees arriving from Ukraine and the need for a confederate Europe.

There is also room for economic issues starting with criticism to the ecological transition that favors China in the automotive sector (“today we depend on Asia in many sectors, so we are exposed to the choices of other governments”) passing through the aid to the weaker classes up to the need for a fair tax the tax burden.

Finally Giorgia Meloni returns to some key points that have always characterized her political thought such as presidentialism and the contrast to the rented uterus with a beacon that guides her action: consistency.