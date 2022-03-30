Giorgia Soleri endometriosis and those scars on her body

Feeling excruciating pain in your womb and being told that you are in perfect health but perhaps with a slightly low pain threshold and perhaps with a tendency to melodrama. There must be few things worse than passing for a hypochondriac while your body screams and spasms, and you know it well. Giorgia Soleri. The influencer, also known for being Damiano dei Maneskin’s girlfriend, told of her path towards awareness of the disease on the occasion of the world day dedicated to endometriosis, the pathology from which she suffers and for which she has been operated.

The heartfelt post

In a long post on Instagram showing herself with patches on her abdomen, the 26-year-old Milanese says without hesitation: “Somewhere I read that if you really listen to a person, endometriosis has never really been so silent. And silent, in my case, it never was. He was screaming as I would have liked to scream after the dozens and dozens of visits I made, rattling off my symptoms one after the other to be told, over and over again, that I was in perfect health. How I wanted to scream when the pain was so strong that it made me recover and pass out, when at 14 I had the menarche and while everyone was enthusiastic I discovered too soon a body that turns against you. How I wanted to scream during my too present entrances to the emergency room. Like the countless times I heard that I was exaggerated, dramatic, hypochondriac, with a low pain threshold. Instead, it was I who stayed silent, for 11 long years, accompanied by a sense of inadequacy that nauseated me almost as much as that pain that at a certain point began to grip my pelvis like a painful belt of thorns even when I was not menstruating. , including during urination, defecation, sexual intercourse. This is why I promised myself, and that confused little girl, that I would never be silent again and indeed, that I would always talk about it, even at the cost of being repetitive, boring, pedantic. To try to make sense of the pain that often does not have a sense, and to try to avoid this nightmare for other people “. Giorgia Soleri expresses well the drama that comes from not even knowing one’s enemy. Because until the diagnosis of endometriosis arrives, everyone thinks that the sufferer is hysterical.

Finally the diagnosis

“A year ago, on March 21st, I received my diagnosis of endometriosis and adenomyosis, 5 months later, on August 20th, I ended up under the knife hoping to finally be able to start a life away from pain. I was lucky (not always so), the surgery has greatly reduced the painful symptoms related to endometriosis. But to date there is still no definitive cure, the years of diagnostic delay continue to be 7-10 even though it affects (it is estimated, downwards) 1 out of 10 people assigned female at birth. This is why this day is so important. We cannot change the past, but perhaps we can try to build a different future for those who, even today, are damned in pain without a name and without legitimacy ”.

Data from the Ministry of Health

In Italy, 10-15% of women of reproductive age are affected by endometriosis and at least 3 million have a full-blown diagnosis. But a “limited awareness of the pathology is the cause of a serious diagnostic delay, estimated at around 7 years”, underlined the Ministry of Health regarding the disease whose world day was celebrated on 28 March last and of which about 300,000 Italians suffer in a serious and disabling form which provides for an exemption from the ticket. Menstrual pain, often chronic and persistent, is the characteristic of this condition, which is often associated with depressive phenomena and infertility: the disease affects about 30-50% of women who are infertile or who have difficulty conceiving. The diagnosis often arrives between the ages of 25 and 35, after a long and expensive journey, most of the time lived with serious psychological repercussions. “From an early age – reads the ministry website – it is very important to know that menstrual pains and during intercourse are not normal and that they must not be kept silent. Women who have a mother or a sister suffering from endometriosis have a risk of developing it seven times higher “.

Treatments

Among the treatments, the progestin hormone is capable of improving the symptomatological picture as it abolishes hormonal stimulation and the growth of endometriotic implants. The most disabling treatment with GnRH analogues, drugs that totally block the stimulation of the ovaries are limited to cases that require surgery. But several studies are underway with compounds that while inhibiting ovarian stimulation, create fewer side effects.

Disabling disease

Endometriosis is included in the list of chronic and disabling pathologies, in the most advanced clinical stages (moderate or III degree and severe or IV degree “) which allows patients the right to benefit in exemption from some specialized control services.