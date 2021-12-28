Giorgia Soleri with unshaved armpits at Christmas claims her freedom: we don’t always have to like her

Giorgia Soleri showed the look chosen for Christmas on social media and commented: “In order not to miss topics for discussion with bigoted relatives”

Lunches and dinners with relatives are a fundamental moment of the holidays: there are those who love them, those who fear them and those who already know that they will end up in controversy. The model and influencer Giorgia Soleri, girlfriend of Damiano David of the Maneskin, decided to “anticipate” the discussion topics and on Instagram she shared a photo of her Christmas outfit: lace dress, Santa hat and unshaved armpits. Not a provocation, but a just demand for freedom: we don’t have to change who we are to please others, not even at Christmas.

Giorgia Soleri with hair at Christmas lunch

The influencer is well known for her battle against endometriosis and for her awareness work on vulvodynia, a disease that is still little known and difficult to diagnose. For many women she has become a role model: self-confident, free from prejudices and taboos, bold even in style. Giorgia Soleri decided not to compromise even for lunch with relatives, even though she knew that her appearance would probably raise a few eyebrows. On Instagram she showed a photo of her Christmas look: sleeveless lace dress in petrol green, Santa hat, bright red lipstick. The pose was designed to show the natural armpits, with the hair exposed. In the caption he commented: “A Merry Christmas with the hair to not miss topics of discussion with bigoted relatives“.

Giorgia Soleri

The freedom to be ourselves, even in the family

More and more stars have decided to abandon razor and waxing, from Lourdes Leon Ciccone with hairy armpits on the red carpet up to Katy Perry, who stopped shaving her legs after her motherhood. Hair is naturally present on the body and removing it should be a personal choice. The photo of Giorgia Soleri, however, dispels another taboo: the idea that in the family we must always and in any case “behave well” and show a version of ourselves that does not represent us, just so as not to upset uncles and grandparents. Despite mutual love and affection, some questions or insinuations from family members can hurt us. How many times have we changed clothes or removed the piercings just to avoid unwelcome comments? The freedom to self-destruct is an achievement and no one – not even an army of relatives – can make us doubt ourselves.