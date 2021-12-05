Giorgio Armani dresses Meryl Streep-President of the United States for the film Don’t loop up- Corriere.it

from Maria Teresa Veneziani

Giorgio Armani’s passion for cinema is a true passion – one of the designer’s dreams was to become a director – and reciprocated by the great directors and actors who pay homage to the designer. The suits that the American Gigol Richard Gere spread on the bed, looking for the perfect match with tie and shirt before going out, entered the collective imagination of men and women of the 80s.

The latest 2021 collaboration is the film Don’t loop



up, a Netflix production. The stylist lent his style to the actors Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett And Kid collaborating with the famous costume designer Susan Matheson, known for his work on films such as The Big Bet, The Man in the Shadows and Friday Night Lights.

In particular, Giorgio Armani has created tailor-made clothes for the wardrobe of Janie Orlean, character played by Meryl Streep. The actress’s wardrobe includes a wide range of custom-made garments, perfect for the role of President of the United States. Among these is the incredible red wool crpe suit with peak lapels. Matheson chose styles, fabrics, buttons and linings to customize Made to Order garments, and complemented the range of outfits with collection pieces.

Cate Blanchett, in the role of TV presenter Brie Evantee, lit up a scene wearing a tailored bustier dress from the Giorgio Armani Priv line, with the bodice entirely embroidered with red crystals. Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi) wore an all-white Giorgio Armani Neve suit for the scene where he plays DJ Chello.

Working in the cinema is a stimulating activity because it allows me to contribute, through the choice of clothes, to the definition of the characters. It also allows me to do it by changing genres every time, and this is the case of Don’t Look Up, which mixes comedy and drama with captivating verve, and has a very strong cast. Dressing up the great talents, talking with costume designer Susan Matheson, was a pleasure. I enjoyed using deep red for two key moments in the film, the designer explained.

I started working with Giorgio Armani starting with one of my first films, Blue Crush, where Kate Bosworth dived into the ocean in a tuxedo-style dress – echoes Susan Matheson -. Since then, with Armani I have embarked on a real journey into fashion. In Don’t Look Up all of Meryl Streep’s wonderful dresses were made for us in Italy, perfect for her role as President of the United States. The Armani Neve look, white from head to toe, perfect result for the musical moment played by Kid Cudi …

The cinema I dreamed of as a child When I was a child, cinema for me was the most beautiful escape from reality. I liked to imagine every time to experience the same adventures and emotions of the characters – explains Armani -. The fact that I have had the good fortune to work with the best directors and actors capable of creating great stories, and to be able to contribute to the conservation of the cinematographic heritage is a dream come true for me. The designer has contributed to the restoration of major films and has created costumes for more than 200 films. She dressed from Jodie Foster in Elysium to Brad Pitt in Inglourious Basterds, from Claudia Cardinale in Le Fil, to Tom Cruise in Mission Impossible: Protocole Fantome. And again Clive Owen in Duplicity, George Clooney and again Brad Pitt in Ocean Ocean’s Thirtheen, Sean Penn and Kevin Spacey in Hollywood sunrise, Emmanuelle Seigner in Nirvana, Kevin Costner in Bodyguard, Lauren Bacall in A star for two. In 2001 he helped produce Martin Scorsese’s documentary Il mio viaggio in Italia on the history of Italian cinema. Among other stylistic collaborations: Shaft, Splinters of fear, The untouchables, Gattaca, I dance alone, Guilty of innocence, The Tuxedo, De-Lovely, An excellent vintage, Spy hunt, The Social Network and Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol, The Counselor, Wolf of Wall Street and A Most Violent Year.