Giorgio Armani, the drama of his deceased companion: that cursed disease – the Democrat

The great Italian designer returns to talk about a very bad period in his life: the disappearance of his beloved companion. It wasn’t an easy time to deal with

One of the greatest Italian designers, Giorgio Armani, lived through a drama that he still cannot forget today. Even though his life has been full of successes and satisfactions, his soul is wounded by a tragedy that nothing can heal. Giorgio, however, is a person who knows how to cope well with difficulties: on the other hand, he founded one of the most important companies in Italy. His brand is a real symbol in the world: gradually, starting from 1975 his company has grown an incredible growth, reaching to establish itself all over the world.

Giorgio’s clothes are used both for fashion shows and for sports teams: a stretch of the versatility and intelligence that characterize Giorgio’s creations. Many celebrities have worn his clothing, such as Penelope Cruz, Leonardo Di Caprio and Christian Bale. His life and history was so incredible that he even produced a documentary for the great director Martin Scorsese. Giorgio is one of the celebrities who surely makes our country great in the world and all Italians give him a lot of affection. Sometimes that’s not enough, though. In fact, Giorgio suffers from a pain that is difficult to heal.

Giorgio and the heartbreaking loss of his partner

In fact, Giorgio’s life has not always been plain sailing, on the contrary, he also experienced great pains and sufferings. Giorgio in life loved a man, Sergio Galeotti, in a free and spontaneous way, without ever hiding. Sergio was an architect and also the founder of the Armani company, together with Giorgio. Companion in life and at work therefore, an indissoluble and very strong union. The suffering that Giorgio felt when Sergio passed away was truly incredible.

Sergio passed away very young, just 40 years old, in 1985. Giorgio, during an interview with Vanity Fair, told about her splendid relationship with her man: “Everything I’ve done in my work I’ve done for Sergio. And Sergio did everything for me“. Between the two there was a big age difference, but it was never a problem: “It has evolved into something different – he said – Love is an understatement. It was a great complicity towards life and the rest of the world“.