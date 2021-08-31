Giorgio Armani, the dramatic death of his partner: that cursed disease – the Democrat

An illness that devastated Giorgio Armani’s happiness. The confession of his companion’s disappearance is truly tragic

Many years have passed since Giorgio Armani found himself faced with a drama from which he was very difficult to get out of it. We are talking about the loss of the partner, whose life was taken away due to a bad illness. Giorgio Armani is considered one of the largest and most successful entrepreneurs in Italy.

Many know that it is his credit for having founded the company of the same name. Since 1975 his is one of the fashion brands most sought after in the world. Each of his collections is characterized by a classy style, rich in elegance and high profile. Its success was such that it led several directors to use their own clothes, even on film sets.

Suffice it to recall well-known faces such as Penelope Cruz, Richard Gere, Christian Bale and Leonardo DiCaprio. Many are those who have drawn inspiration within the fashion world by Armani himself. In addition, he has also managed to achieve success in the sports field. Nothing could, however, the success of Giorgio Armani against one of the saddest moments of his life.

Giorgio Armani and the disease that took his partner away

The loss of her beloved partner, due to a devastating disease. In its existence, Armani has only had a great love story. Unfortunately, however, it ended due to a terrible disease, which took away the only person he truly loved. We are talking about Sergio Galeotti, the co-founder of Amani’s company and an Italian architect.

It was he who offered the famous designer all the necessary support it took him to succeed. In 1985 Sergio died prematurely at the age of 40. Giorgio Armani only came out at the beginning of this century, stating that everything created was made for Sergio. Obviously he also stressed that the same goes for the work done by Sergio.

Since there was an age difference of 10 years between the two, it was the designer himself who admitted that he initially saw Sergio as a son. However things have changed then with the passage of time. “It has evolved into something different. Love is an understatement. It was a great complicity towards life and the rest of the world “.

And it is precisely with these words that the entrepreneur wanted to pay homage one of the most important men in his life. A man who seems to have left a void in him that can never be filled.