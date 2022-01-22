Giorgio Armani, the heavy disease that hit him: it takes a lot to heal – the Democrat

The great Italian designer has suffered a lot and reveals the reasons that force him to so much pain: a truly delicate moment in his life.

Giorgio Armani is one of the ambassadors of Italian culture and style in the world. He founded one of the most important companies in Italy and his brand is a symbol in the world. Since 1975 his company has grown exponentially, becoming very popular, parading on catwalks all over the world. Like everyone else, the great stylist started from the bottom, without great expectations: However, his courage and his entrepreneurial vision helped him, for which he also received great merit awards from various Italian institutions.

If Italy is the vanguard in the field of fashion today, we owe it to him and a few other designers who have revolutionized the concept of elegance. The fundamental trait of Armani’s creations is in fact versatility and wearability. Both football teams and famous VIPs have in fact worn his clothes. Not only Penelope Cruz, Leonardo Di Caprio and Christian Bale, but also various football teams (such as Napoli) they wore its brand EA7. Giorgio’s life, however, was also full of excesses, as well as successes.

Giorgio and the limits exceeded, for better or for worse

Many times he has risked himself for his own very unregulated lifestyle. As the years went by, age made itself felt and the body no longer responded as it did when it was younger. Indeed in the spring of 2009 Giorgio Armani had to undergo a hospitalization for 10 days. Unfortunately, it was a serious case of hepatitis. Giorgio himself wanted to explain what was happening to him: “It was unleashed an extraordinary interest in my state of health. So I decided to reassure the anxious spirits by following once more my direct and clear style of communication “- in fact, the designer said to Ansa.

Giorgio pointed out that he suffered from a real “intoxication hepatitis, certainly not a rare disease, but which requires time for complete recovery “. During Vogue Fashion’s Night in Milan, the designer spoke again about his condition: “I am fine, wonderfully fine, I have overcome my problem, my liver data is almost perfect, some even more than perfect, so much so that I can stop taking meds”- he in fact told the newspaper. It must be said, however, that a few years ago in an interview with Wall Street Journal, Giorgio himself had confessed that he fell ill with hepatitis due to some drinks he was taking: “My doctor told me: Get rid of all that shit you’re drinking“.