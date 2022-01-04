Giorgio Marrapodi from Reggio is the new Italian ambassador to Turkey

Giorgio Marrapodi is the new ambassador of Italy to Ankara. This was announced by the Farnesina, communicating the appointment approved by the Council of Ministers following the approval of the Government concerned. Giorgio Marrapodi was born in Martone, Reggio Calabria, on March 1, 1961 and graduated in law from the University of Florence in 1984 with full marks. He entered a diplomatic career in 1987, serving at the Directorate General for Emigration and Social Affairs. In 1990 he held his first assignment abroad at the Italian Embassy in Bucharest, Romania, until 1994, when he took up service at the Permanent Representation of Italy to the UN in New York, United States of America.

In 1998 he returned to the Farnesina at the Directorate General for Economic Affairs, until 2000, when he served at the General Secretariat. In 2001 he took up service as press advisor to the Permanent Representation to the European Union in Brussels until 2005, when he served as Deputy Head of Mission at the Italian Embassy in Madrid. In 2009 he returned to Rome as Head of the Legal Affairs, Diplomatic Litigation and Treaties Service, until 2013 when he took over as Ambassador at the Italian Embassy in Vienna. In 2018 he returned to Rome, as Director General for Development Cooperation. In 2006 he was appointed Commander of the Order of Merit of the Republic.

