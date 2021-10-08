Giorgio Rocca: “In Slalom I tell who they are: sports feats and much more”

Evidence / Interviews / People

07 October 21 / Written by: Sandy Sciuto

Tomorrow, Friday 8 October, Slalom will be released, a book in which Giorgio Rocca talks about himself between sporting enterprises and private life

Giorgio Rocca, one of the most successful Italian skiers in history, tells firsthand his boundless love for skiing and the mountains, made of passion, tenacity, determination and desire to arrive.

Tomorrow, Friday 8 October, “Slalom – Victories and defeats in the curves of my life” will arrive in all physical and digital bookstores. Born in Switzerland in 1975, to a Swiss mother and an Italian father, Giorgio Rocca won the slalom World Cup, collecting three world medals and twenty-two podiums in his career. In 2010 he founded the Giorgio Rocca Ski Academy where he not only teaches how to ski or improve his style, but nourishes the passion of those who love the most famous winter sport with fun and highly technological training sessions.

In “Slalom – Victories and defeats between the curves of my life”, with a good dose of self-irony and a charge of sincerity, always poised between action and emotion and between joy and disappointment, Rocca describes the experiences sports and human that have led him to excel on the slopes all over the world, in a not so distant era in which alpine skiing was desperate for the heir of Alberto Tomba.

Giorgio, where do you start to write a book about your life?

I’ve always wanted to do it, but I’ve never found the inspiration or the time to dedicate to the project, but I’ve always liked to summarize to return to the memory of my past and of what I have done in my life both as a sportsman and not.

It is a dream that I had and I made it come true. I found the ways and people who helped me and we did it.

It was a memory exercise, I guess. What episodes or moments resurfaced that you thought were lost?

It wasn’t really a work of memory, because we used a lot of printed paper and what we had in the archives. We have rebuilt. It helped to remind me of some of the things that happened. With a smile I returned to get excited for those moments.

In the dedication and thanks there are his parents and his family. What child was Giorgio Rocca and what man did Giorgio Rocca become?

I was a child like everyone else who, however, decided with all his heart to follow his dream. Thanks to my parents and thanks to the families who gradually supported me, I managed to get to what I am today: a child like everyone else before and a man with his own weaknesses, experiences and strengths. who learned a lot thanks to sport.

The book has a subtitle: “Victories and defeats in the curves of my life”. What victory are you most proud of?

The victory in general that I am most proud of is to have become, thanks to my experiences, a man capable of being a dad who adores his children, but at the same time unquestionably has the tenacity to get to work what he wants and he finds motivation in everything he does. And this is what sport has taught me.

What is the defeat that for the function it had is worth as if it were a victory?

Loading... Advertisements

The defeat was the Olympic fall. It was the hardest moment, but when I was able to regain my strength, I realized that not everything is linked to a single event and you can be happy even without it.

We are returning from the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics. There is a lot of talk about how important media attention is for athletes. What do you think?

It’s important. Compared to before, the big difference, and luck perhaps, that today’s athletes have is that social networks, if used well, help a lot and you can excite even more than before.

By the way, like Aldo Montano at this time, he participated in two television programs, namely Beijing Express and Nights on Ice. What do you remember of these adventures?

They were two beautiful challenges that represented a small interlude in my television career that made me a lot of fun and made me perhaps a little more known than if I had stayed at home. TV and the media help to ensure that you have a little more notoriety without distorting who you are. TV has its own world that is not the sports one. If he can live with it well, he can lend a great hand.

Will we see her again in other television experiences?

I was contacted for the last edition of Big Brother. We were close, but it did not come true for my work needs: it took place in a winter period when I could not be absent. You never know, something might happen. Not at the moment because I have a lot of work and a season full of emotions is expected as people after Covid want to ski. I dedicate myself to people who are passionate about skiing.

He has been the founder of the Giorgio Rocca Ski Academy for eleven years. In your opinion, what qualities do you need to have to be a good ski instructor?

You have to be patient, follow the customer’s needs, be very capable of adapting to the situation and convey enthusiasm.

Who would you like to give ski lessons to?

I’d like to give Julia Roberts ski lessons. I always liked her and, even now, as a woman I wouldn’t mind because she seems like a woman in one piece.

I admit to having had great opportunities, such as giving ski lessons to Maria De Filippi, with her I reached the pinnacle of the most famous TV entrepreneur in Italy, who everyone would like to ski in my place. And then entrepreneurs like Ruffini, Neri. I’m always happy and flattered.

Despite an amazing career, she always chooses her mountains. What secret is there between her and them?

The secret is that I have a great passion for the mountains. Since I had this great luck, it seems to me the best place to be able to continue living there, at least for work. I love it and they are great places. I am hardly separable from my mountain because I have lived there for many years and I gladly live there. So, the sea is good, but the winter is right for me to experience the mountains.