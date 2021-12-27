Giornale / Inter-Brozovic, one step renewal: the details. Near Ginter. And Digne …
The latest on the renewals at Inter and the transfer market moves of the Nerazzurri a few days before the start of the January transfer market
White smoke on the way. Inter and Marcelo Brozovic are close to the renewal agreement. The newspaper ‘Il Giornale’ reveals: “Brozovic’s is in the pipeline until 2025 (salary of 6 million per year plus prizes)“.
The Nerazzurri club is studying the moves ahead of January:
“Staying at Inter, in the winter market there will be grafts only in the event of as many departures. So watch out for the positions of Kolarov (like Cagliari and Verona) and Vecino: should they leave, the Nerazzurri could bet on Digne (Everton) on loan as a left-handed side and Nandez (Cagliari) for the median. Otherwise the leaders could remain as it is, already working in the summer perspective, with an eye on the zero parameters: taken Onana expiring with Ajax (four-year agreement) and near Ginter (Gladbach) “.
Another surprise of this Serie A is in the sights:
“Inter – as well as Juve and Roma – are following the Sassuolo Frattesi jewel with great attention for next season, in the odor of a blue call from Mancini for the World Cup playoffs”.
