Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos were able to play in the Machine

The Giovani and Jonathan dos Santos brothers could have had a very different start to their career than the one we know, since both were close to playing with Cruz Azul’s Celeste Machine, at the beginning of their sports career, and belonging to the Basic Forces of the whole of the Noria.

It was during the year 2002 when the dos Santos brothers had a rapprochement with the celestial board, everything was even agreed for the young promises to join the team, however, it never materialized.

It was José Luis Guerrero, in charge of the Basic Forces at that time, who told ESPN’s microphones that the children of former soccer player ‘Zizinho’ (RIP) were in the orbit of the Celestial Machine.

“Yes, there was an approach because they were already viewed, our coaches already had them on the list, like Rodolfo Montoya and all of them. They had already been talked about so that they could integrate here, but the father didn’t want to and he took them away. There were no contracts or anything. They were only agreed to participate in the basic forces of Cruz Azul and it stopped, ”he declared.

Finally, the two Saints joined La Masia del Barcelona, ​​where both managed to debut, but unfortunately their careers always went downhill; Currently, Giovani trains with the sub 20 of America, after not finding teams, while his younger brother Jonathan is part of the first team of the Eagles.

