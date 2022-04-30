Giovani dos Santos rejected by Inter Miami; train with america

Midtime Editorial

Mexico City / 04.28.2022 21:05:00





Giovani dos Santos he does not give up. The Mexican soccer player has still not found a team since left America in 2021. And although the footballer has done his part to return to activity, luck has not accompanied him.

What happened to Giovani dos Santos?

And it is that a few days ago it was announced that Gio was training with Inter Miami of the mls in order to be observed and see if you win a chance with the club he belongs to david beckham.

However, ESPN reports that the MLS team did not ‘hook’ with the Mexicanso he didn’t stay and You’ll have to keep looking for a team. to resume his sports career.

????

Giovani Dos Santos is training with the Sub 20 to maintain the rhythm of football while he finds a club to continue his career pic.twitter.com/JzZdjz4dot – Julio ‘Profe’ Ibañez (@julioiba) April 28, 2022

Given this, Gio Dos Santos reappeared this Thursday at the facilities of Coapawhere ESPN details that the club gave him the opportunity to train with the Águilas Sub 20 so that he continues to get in tune for the summer transfer market.

And it is that in the Nest they have not contemplated giving Gio a chancebecause it is worth mentioning that he already wore the cream-blue shirt where he did not give his best version on the court.

More than a year after his last goal

The last time Gio dos Santos had the opportunity to shout a goal during a professional match, it was the last April 4, 2021when did one of the two goals with which America beat Necaxa in a game of MX League.

Giovani dos Santos goals with America

​