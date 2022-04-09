Sports

Giovani dos Santos trained at the Inter Miami facilities

Keep training! According to local media in the city of Miami, Giovani dos Santosex-player of the Eagles of AmericaWas seen training within the facilities of Inter-Miami Looking for your next career opportunity.

Will Gio play for Inter Miami?

After almost a year without a team, Giovani dos Santosremains steadfast in his search for find your next team. Before joining the winningest team in Mexican soccer, the former Mexican national team wore the “10” jersey in Los Angeles Galaxy.

According to the journalist, Franco Panizo, the oldest of the Two saints kept fit inside the facilities of Inter Miami. Gio has not stopped with the works of Physical conditioning to avoid missing a beat after nine months of not seeing action in professional competition.

The newspaper reporter Sun Sentineldetailed that Two saints Recently left the city of miami, after having finished his training sessions with the local franchise. However, noor have there been formal reports that the franchise belonging to david beckham or some other equipment belonging to the mls East interested in the Mexican.

Giovani dos Santos failed to find a team in which to consolidate as a figure of a team since he left the Coapa team. However, Eagles of America they did allow Gio use their facilities for sessions of training for your professional future.

