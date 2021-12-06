Giovanna Epis is exalted, fifth Italian ever. Cherono and Woldu – OA Sport win

Giovanna Epis exalted herself in the Valencia Marathon and crafted the best race of his career. The blue has demolished its own staff by nearly three minutes, completing the test on Spanish soil with time of 2h25: 20 (compared to the previous 2h28: 03 signed last year in Reggio Emilia, when he won the national title). The 33-year-old has made a real leap in quality on 42.195 km, becoming the fifth Italian ever (the record is 2h: 23: 44 signed by Valeria Straneo on 15 April 2012 in Rotterdam) and the fourth europe of the year.

Giorgio Rondelli’s pupil moved up to half-time in 1h13: 04, then she raised the pace and in the second part of the race she definitely stood out. The Venetian, who has been living in Legnano (in the Milanese hinterland) for some time, has crossed the line in tenth position. At the eleventh career marathon she managed to get a noteworthy result, after having suffered a bit at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (32nd place in 2h35: 09 in Sapporo). The race was won by Ethiopian Etagegne Woldu (2h20: 16), capable of dominating far and wide, with almost three minutes of margin on compatriot Beyenu Degefa (2h23: 04).

Among the men we note the triumph of the Kenyan Lawrence Cherono with the relevant time of 2h05: 12. The African, fourth in the last Olympics two seconds from the bronze medal, finds his smile and wins at the end of a very tight sprint with two luxury opponents. The winner of Chicago and Boston in 2019, who last year was second in Valencia with a personal of 2h03: 04, manages to Ethiopian Chalu Deso (2h05: 16) and compatriot Philemon Kacheran (2h05: 19) regular sprint. The other Kenyan Geoffrey Kamworor remains down from the podium: the two-time winner of New York is fourth in 2h05: 23 (however his personal). The 24 year old Francesco Agostini debuts on distance and is 75th in 2h16: 31.

RESULTS AND RANKING OF THE VALENCIA MARATHON 2021

Photo: Colombo / Fidal