Giovanna Pancheri is liked for the direction of Tg1

The news programs held hostage by political vetoes, uncertainty still reigns over Rai appointments

The print, page 31, Michela Tamburrino.

A path full of thorns and quagmires is the one that crosses the ad of Rai Fuortes. A path that should lead him to important appointments, those that must pass through the scrutiny of the Board of Directors, those of the most important newspapers on which politics has already placed cross vetoes. To be warm are the armchairs of the Tg1, Tg2, Tgr And TgSport expiring, but it is not only this, the very idea of ​​Rai remains that we would like to rethink. The diktat came loud and clear from the rooms of Palazzo Chigi, from where we were already annoyed by the copy-paste Industrial Plan of that of Salini. The image of inaction or, worse, uncertainty (as in the case of the anti-Gruber information strip that will not be discussed after much discussion), is the worst that could be expected from the new Rai and the new leaders and this creates discontent in the entourage. of the Prime Minister.

And so on Thursday 18, as for a coup de theater, the entire Board of Directors will be transferred to Naples, partly to physically reaffirm the distance from the palaces of power and partly to reassure the Campania production center on alert, on the immovability of the soap A Place in the Sun. And it is precisely on this occasion that at least the appointments of the news programs should be made. So the CEO Fuortes promised to the directors who in a confidential meeting reminded him «that those names must vote and they will not do so as notaries. Therefore they must be shared according to a path of capacity and meritocracy and not only on the input of the party secretariats “. Yet another warning to a management deemed too direct.

The news

We start with the Tg1. Given the gender problems of the latest appointments, the Premier’s peremptory request is aimed at a profile of a woman with an economic / international standing and a break with the past. Evaluate and discard the not very innovative internal hypotheses (Maggioni, Crescimbeni, Goracci), you look out by pointing up Alessandra Galloni which, however, will hardly leave the Reuters come on Giovanna Pancheri from Sky, former correspondent from New York and appreciated by Ferdinando Giuliano, which follows the information with foreign countries for Dragons. To the Tg2, despite the negative audience figures, the confirmation of the heavily guarded seems obvious Gennaro Sangiuliano on excellent terms with Paola Ansuini, the spokeswoman for the Premier. But Giorgia Meloni of Fdi, which does not want to see Sangiuliano as one of its members for sharing with the League that has never gone down, is demanding a head office and one of the new genres for the opposition. An alternation with Nicola Rao, now deputy to the Tgr and author of numerous books on the history of fascism.

Under the banner of continuity Mario Orfeo to the Tg3, garrison of the center-left, even if Fuortes would have liked the direction of the genre in-depth where instead the refractory will go Antonio Di Bella, judged more tender and accommodating by the talk hosts (Vespa, Berlinguer, Annunziata) listened to by the CEO of the current network managers. The Cinquestelle, which for now identify themselves with, are claiming positions Simona Sala fighting for Tg1 and thus leaving the management of RadioUno to Giuseppe Carboni strongly defended by With you And Casalino.

(In the picture Giovanna Pancheri)