Giovanni Bezerra, the Brazilian anesthesiologist accused of sexually abusing a pregnant woman

An anesthesiologist was arrested by the Police this Monday in Rio de Janeiro after being caught sexually abusing a pregnant patient while a team of doctors performed a caesarean section.

The arrest occurred after the authorities saw a video filmed by members of the medical team that shows the doctor unzipping and inserting his member inside the patient’s mouth, to which minutes before had doped for the intervention.

a group of nurses decided to record the images after suspecting the doctor because he was using more anesthesia than normal in patients.

According to the testimonies given to the authorities, the anesthesiologist also insisted that the curtain that separates the upper part of the body while the caesarean section be performed, be raised higher and higher, so that the patient’s face is completely hidden.

The events occurred in the early hours of Monday at the Heloneida Studart Women’s Hospital, located in the municipality of Sao Joao de Mertiti, in the Rio metropolitan area.

The case was reported to the Police by the Ministry of Health of the state of Rio and by the hospital after being warned by the medical team of the unit of the doctor’s abuses.

Identified as Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, the doctor has a specialization in anesthesiology and worked for 6 months in various hospitals in Rio, according to the Ministry of Health.

Likewise, The entity informed that the pertinent investigations are being carried out inside the hospital to take administrative measures.