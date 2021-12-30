Giovanni Miani on display The Indiana Jones of Polesine at Roverella – Cronaca

Miani and the search for King Solomon’s treasures. Giovanni Miani is usually close to Indiana Jones and perhaps this is not really a coincidence. In one of the most fortunate episodes of the famous film series, the one dedicated to ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (1981, directed by Steven Spielberg, 5 Academy Awards), Harrison Ford does his utmost in the search for the Ark of the Covenant. Giovanni Miani also dreamed of something similar, like …

Miani and the search for King Solomon’s treasures. Giovanni Miani is usually close to Indiana Jones and perhaps this is not really a coincidence. In one of the most fortunate episodes of the famous film series, the one dedicated to ‘Raiders of the Lost Ark’ (1981, directed by Steven Spielberg, 5 Academy Awards), Harrison Ford does his utmost in the search for the Ark of the Covenant. Giovanni Miani also dreamed of something similar, as evidenced by the exhibition dedicated to him by the Cassa di Risparmio di Padova and Rovigo Foundation, scheduled at Palazzo Roncale from 12 March to 26 June, curated by Mauro Varotto, from a project by Sergio Campagnolo. The explorer from Rovigo, while he ventured to discover the sources of the Nile, continued to be eaten by a fixed nail: to identify the mythical Offir. That is, the city, the place, the region of the world from which King Solomon received, as a tribute every three years, a fleet laden with gold, precious stones and sandalwood. A place where even the streets were said to be paved with gold. To mention the Offir, and its immeasurable riches, was the Bible and therefore not a myth but a certainty it had to be. Miani dreamed for a lifetime of tracing that biblical place of all wealth and to these studies he even dedicated a memoir read in Paris in 1858 on the occasion of the Congress of the Learned Societies of France and then published in Venice in 1862 with the title: “Geographic position of Offir of the Bible and the origin of the Nile ”, a publication that will be exhibited in the exhibition. The Offir, according to Miani, “could not have been either in Arabia, or in the Indies, or in Peru, as many scholars with useless erudition had established”, affirming instead that “the Offir is in the center of Africa, and I believe to be able to make known the treasures it possesses, and how useful the discovery of the Nile will be, being close to the Indian Ocean “. Miani, as can be seen from his writing, was not the only one to dedicate his life to the search for this biblical Eldorado. The group of scholars, explorers, visionaries who believed they had identified the Offir is definitely dense. Who in Asia – between Afghanistan, India and the Philippines – who in Africa – between Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Sudan – but also in Peru and the United States.